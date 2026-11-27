As pressure continues to build around Deion Sanders’ future in Boulder, the noise is no longer coming from outside the program alone. Deion Sanders Jr. has now joined the growing online movement, adding his voice to a hashtag protest initially started by one of his father’s players.

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Lil Marcus took to X to post the hashtag #PlayForPrime, while Kylan Bobo shared a similar message using #Play4Prime. Sanders Jr. reposted both tweets on his Instagram account, bringing further attention to the growing show of support for Coach Prime ahead of the final game of his 2026 season.

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After the Buffs lost to Cincinnati, speculation swirled that the UCF game could be the last of the Sanders era in Boulder. The players Sanders recruited for the class of 2027 are making their position clear rather than remaining silent amid the rumors.

“That means (they) want to play for Prime,” Sanders said at his weekly news conference. “That means I’m going to give it my all. I don’t want to let them down. I should hashtag (that) I’m playing; I’m coaching for them. That’s what I should do, just hashtag ‘I coach for them,’ because since I’ve been here, hadn’t it been about the kids? When it’s not about the kids, that’s when it’s the problem. It’s about the kids.”

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The Buffs are already 4-7 this season, with their CFP and bowl hopes out of the picture. Colorado recently beat the No. 14-ranked Houston Cougars 42-32 in a historic win. However, the following week, they lost 35-28 to Cincinnati.

When Deion Sanders joined Colorado, he attracted enormous attention, and the program suddenly became one of the most talked-about teams in college football. However, aside from his 2024 season with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, his time in Boulder hasn’t been particularly successful. His first season ended with a 4-8 record.

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While questions about his job security had always lingered in the background, the speculation has intensified this time around. Rumors have also surfaced that the TCU Horned Frogs could make a move for Coach Prime. However, Sanders remains unfazed by all the chatter surrounding his job.

“Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? You think that affects my life? I’m here on assignment for these kids,” Sanders told reporters this week. “If I’m not here longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment. So, that don’t affect me like it may affect you or others. I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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Sanders’ calm attitude toward the situation might be a good thing, as he may not need to worry too much about the team’s results. According to a report, Colorado has already decided to part ways with him, regardless of how the team performs in its final game.

“There’s a pretty strong rumor, right now, that this is, that I’ve gotten from a very credible source, that this could be Coach Prime’s last weekend in Colorado, win, lose, or draw. No matter what happens, they feel as if they’re probably going to fire Coach Prime this weekend,” media personality Phillip Dukes said on Wednesday.

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Dukes also named a possible candidate to replace Coach Prime. His source believes Jason Eck, the current head coach of New Mexico, is the leading candidate to take over at Colorado.