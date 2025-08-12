Deion Sanders’ Son & Assistant Coach Break Silence With a Warning After AP Poll Snub

The preseason AP college football rankings are out, and the headlines everywhere are lighting up with Texas sitting pretty at No. 1 and SEC giants Georgia and Alabama bumped down a peg. But don’t blink, because while all eyes are on the SEC struggle and the Longhorns’ new chokehold on the poll, there’s a surprise twist out West. Deion Sanders and Colorado, after a 9-4 campaign in 2024, aren’t in the Top 25. The Buffs, fresh off their best finish in nearly a decade, find themselves on the outside looking in.

It’s not like the Big 12 doesn’t have company in the Top 25. Arizona State checks in at No. 11, Kansas State locks No. 17, Iowa State scores No. 22, and Texas Tech rounds out the group at No. 23. But this is what has left Colorado fans puzzled: Texas Tech finished 8-5 last year, worse than Colorado’s 9-4. And Kansas State, like the Buffs, notched a 9-4 record. Yet both earn their stripes in the rankings, while Colorado can only claim a single AP vote and watches from the ‘others receiving votes’ purgatory. Is it just pure skepticism, a roster reset, or just good old-fashioned disrespect?

If you think the Buffs are sulking, you’re mistaken. Recently, the Bleacher Report called out the snub on X: “Colorado is UNRANKED to start the season after finishing 9-4 last season 😳 Should the Buffs be ranked? 👀” And Deion Sanders Jr. shot back with ice-cold clarity. He said, “I don’t think anybody over here expected to be ranked.” This is an open defiance. It’s the sound of a program that’s not interested in preseason popularity contests but in what happens when the pads go on. The Buffs know that they’ve lost key talent to the NFL in the form of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, and more. And they are not looking for popularity points outside. Instead, the locus of control is strictly inwards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Want more proof of Colorado’s mood? Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Brandon Reyes chimed in on the same post, simply saying, “Good.” Just a one-word challenge, as if to say, rank us low, doubt us, let every Power Five rival sleep on the Buffs. In true ‘Primetime’ fashion, Deion Sanders Jr. reposted that reply, putting Colorado’s chip on its shoulder front and center for all to see.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, Colorado’s season opener in 2025 puts them head-to-head with Georgia Tech, which had 63 points in the AP polls. It means Georgia Tech is a clear favorite, at least for the people whose point of view matters the most. With AP voters slinging early doubts, how do you think that game’s going to play out? Colorado fans already know Deion does not let disrespect slide. He calls out reporters on media days and holds them accountable. So, such an oversight won’t bury the team. It gives them all the more reason to get loud, and flip the narrative on its head.

QB battle heats up after AP snub

Like we said, the staff in Colorado does not give a lot of heed to popularity contests. The real headline in Boulder right now is about who steps up as the next legend under center now that Shedeur Sanders is gone. And the competition is between Julian “JuJu” Lewis and Kaidon Salter, two quarterbacks with very different resumes. But Colorado fans worried about drama or turf wars can put those fears to bed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Lewis and Salter have worked overtime not just to outshine each other but to build something special as teammates. Lewis let his emotions show on the BiggDoggChico podcast. He said, “I mean, he’s a great guy. I met his whole family, his brother’s on the team, too. It’s kind of it kind of reminds me of my own family. Seeing how his mom and dad move around together, and just his relationship with his siblings and things like that.” This is the good old brotherhood fostered by Coach Prime. No matter how hard Lewis and Salter fight for the job, in the end, they’ll be playing for the same team, and they both realize that.

This is competition at its best. Salter, the Liberty transfer, brings 5,889 passing yards and 56 touchdowns to the table after a monster 2023 season, leading Liberty to 13-1. And he’s ready to make Colorado’s offense “a totally different type of offense from what you’ve seen us do in the past because we had a guy who could spin it tremendously,” as Coach Prime put it. Meanwhile, Lewis, the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist, is earning praise for his game and maturity; as Zy Crisler pointed out, “Even though JuJu’s a young guy, he plays like an older guy.” With Deion Sanders holding off on naming a starter before the opening clash against Georgia Tech, this quarterback battle looks set to keep Colorado buzzing and united, no matter what the AP Poll says.