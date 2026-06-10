Deion Sanders’ Son Avoids $135K Consequences Twice Amid Bankruptcy Case

Shilo Sanders does not move like a man who has filed for bankruptcy. He even gets to keep his fancy car despite repo attempts by the manufacturer. On June 2, 2026, Mercedes-Benz filed a new federal court motion alleging Shilo was behind on fall payments for the second time. While the luxury automaker’s repossession battle added pressure to his ongoing bankruptcy case, just three days later the former Colorado safety is now out of legal burden regarding his financed 2023 Mercedes-Benz.

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On June 5, 2026, the financial services arm of Mercedes-Benz abruptly submitted a court notice, dropping its attempt to seize Shilo’s vehicle. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the reason for this sudden withdrawal of repossession, it indicates that Shilo likely caught up on his $9,170 past-due payments from February through May.

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This marks the second time, as the company made its first push for repossession in April 2025 after an alleged default in paying an installment. However, at that time, Shilo’s father, Deion Sanders, claimed the issue wasn’t lack of funds but an online payment portal disruption. Following that, Mercedes-Benz backed off its seize request on Shilo’s purchased Mercedes-Benz valued at $135,000 through monthly installments.

But that didn’t stop Shilo Sanders’ financial crisis because the son of the Colorado head coach filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023. It all started when John Darjean, a former high school security guard, filed a lawsuit alleging that 15-year-old Shilo assaulted him in 2015 and that caused a permanent spinal injury.

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Following Shilo’s failure to appear in court, an $11.89 M default judgment was awarded to Darjean. That triggered an automatic stay, temporarily freezing Shilo’s assets, and that’s why the luxury automaker was forced to petition the federal bankruptcy judge to lift the stay when they wanted to reclaim the vehicle. But the ex-Colorado defensive back is now out of the burden of paying $135K to Mercedes-Benz.

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But Shilo Sanders had no equity left in the vehicle because he owed roughly $72,155 on the SUV with a market value of $75,900, according to the company’s financial calculation. Now, while Shilo is trying to discharge over $11 M in debt, his bankruptcy trial is scheduled for August 31. However, Deion Sanders took a hit ahead of trial.

Deion Sanders called out in public

Although Shilo is the center of a shocking bankruptcy case, his father becomes the major factor following John Darjean’s latest revelation during his interview with USA Today Sports. The high school guard admitted that he would settle for less if the Colorado head coach did not disrespect him, as he sustained serious injuries.

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“I would have taken something,” said Darjean. “I was thinking Deion was man enough to say, ‘Hey, here’s $200,000. I know my son messed your neck up. You’re damaged.’ Later on down the line, after he defamed my name, I wanted $100 million because I was that (expletive) off.”

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“I wanted everything-plus after he lied on me on TMZ,” continued the guard. “He will cut his own damn head off before he loses. That’s the type of person he is.”

Deion Sanders hasn’t made any comment in response to this newly sparked news. But it’s giving a new direction to his son’s bankruptcy case. Now, the trial will decide if Shilo Sanders has to pay out those multi-million dollars or not.