Colorado’s final shot at bowl eligibility ended in disappointment last week, as Cincinnati handed Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes a brutal 35-28 loss. With another season falling short, the criticism has come pouring in, and calls for Coach Prime’s dismissal are growing louder. Amid all the noise, his son has now come forward with a message. Taking to his Instagram, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a story.

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“Why everybody with “Jesus’ in their bio be so hateful,” the caption read.

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While the post did not directly address the criticism facing his father, the timing of the remark was hard to ignore.

The conversation around Deion Sanders is getting harder to ignore, and Boulder can no longer afford to brush it aside. Yes, the Buffaloes defeated Houston, securing their first win over an AP Top-15 team since 2007, but their subsequent loss to the Bearcats was far from encouraging.

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However, that isn’t the conversation dominating the headlines right now. Instead, the spotlight is on Sanders’ overall record during his first four years in Boulder. In reality, 2024 remains his only winning season, when Colorado finished 9-4. Now sitting at 20-28 as the Buffaloes’ head coach, Sanders has finished below .500 in all but one season, and the numbers are becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

But that’s only the beginning of the problem. The deeper we dig into the Buffaloes’ struggles, the more things become clear. His defense gave up a season-high 225 rushing yards, extending its losing streak against Big 12 opponents on the road to 10 games.

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That’s not all, the Colorado Buffaloes rank 138th nationally in turnover margin (-13), 137th in turnovers lost (23), 125th in fourth-down conversions and 119th in passing defence, highlighting the scale of their struggles this season

Sanders arrived at the program with plenty of expectations, but those hopes are quickly fading. Fans are increasingly calling for his dismissal and demanding a new coach. Meanwhile, criticism of his performances is growing louder, with some taking it a step further and issuing threats and warnings.

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Back in September, Sanders revealed that he and his family had been receiving life threats throughout his tenure as Colorado’s head coach. When The Athletic investigated the matter, a public records request to the university’s police department uncovered 15 documented and closed cases involving harassment or suspicious activity targeting Sanders since his arrival in Colorado.

“We get…threats every week,” said Sanders in the preseason. “We had some guy claiming some crazy stuff, and I think they apprehended him. I think he’s incarcerated right now. You gotta be careful on that side.”

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In 2024, ahead of the Buffaloes’ clash against Colorado State, Sanders’ security team even reportedly received information that two individuals were allegedly planning a physical attack on him before and after the game.

The threat prompted multiple law enforcement agencies, including SWAT and Boulder police, to go on alert and ramp up security. However, the alleged attack never materialised.

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The Buffaloes’ front office has yet to make any statement about his potential dismissal.

However, if they do decide to pull the trigger, it could be an expensive move, as the team would have to pay about $25 million in buyout money.