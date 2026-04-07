Deion Sanders’ Son Confronts Girlfriend in Awkward Exchange Over Brother Shilo

Deion Sanders Jr. never misses a beat when it comes to supporting his family. It’s either staying day and night with Deion Sanders during his cancer treatment or calling out all the bullies troubling Shedeur and Shilo Sanders after the draft fall. He always stood out to them. But who would have thought his protective nature would become an awkward moment with his girlfriend?

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So, Deion Sanders Jr. just had a perfect Easter getaway with his girlfriend, Brittany Faye. But while Bucky was grilling the stakes, he also mentioned Faye about Shilo Sanders’ new music.

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“I wish I could play Shilo’s new music for you all,” Deion Sanders Jr. said on Well Off Media. “I’m talking about his new stuff. Bro, I posted a snippet that kind of sounds like it on my story. Bro, you’ve got to take that down. I don’t want people to hear it yet.”

Just when you thought he was simply hyping his brother’s music, you are wrong!

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“Why isn’t my brother’s music in your stuff? Cuz I like listening to it,” Bucky said. “But what about my brother’s stuff? I need to put my brother’s music on yours. You’ve got to work out to my brother’s music too.”

Faye mostly laughed off the unexpected interrogation while Bucky kept the camera rolling. Instead of dropping it, he just kept pressing her about her playlist choices. It made for a funny, slightly awkward standoff that proves Bucky will take any chance to plug his family’s work.

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After being released by the Bucs because of punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a preseason game, Shilo Sanders has entered the music market completely. He started recording songs and albums to kick-start his second career innings. He released his debut 15-track music project, Hate 2 Love.

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He follows the rap hip hop style, and some of his works are GLE, Change, Games, No Saving, and UFO. Now that he is working on his new song, Bucky is right there to support him, even if it means forcefully asking his gf to listen to his brother’s music. Last month, Bucky himself released a new song called “GDITM” and posted the music video on YouTube. The video features his brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

But this time, he is making sure the spotlight falls right on Shilo Sanders, and alongside that, this video also cleared all the fuss around his separation from Faye.

During New Year’s Eve, Deion Sanders Jr. celebrated with his father, Deion Sanders, and his father’s girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Fans noticed something unusual: he did not post a public birthday message for his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, even though her birthday was around the same time. What caught even more attention was that she even thanked her friends and followers on Instagram, but Sanders Jr. did not post anything on his or her page.

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Now, after this video, it’s pretty clear that Bucky and Faye are pretty tight and are together. But it wasn’t an easy journey for them.

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Deion Sanders Jr.’s relationship with Brittany Faye

Deion Sanders Jr. and his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, were in a long-term relationship where both of them where they spotted spending Fourth of July vacation in Miami in 2024, and Faye supported Colorado during game days. But things took a sour turn last year in March when she publicly announced their breakup on Instagram, saying, “I am no longer with @deionsandersjr! No hard feelings, wish him the best! Just stop sending me stuff about him. Thanks.”

Neither of them mentioned the reason behind their split, but fans were left in complete shock. Then, three months later, Faye posted an Instagram story where Deion Sanders Jr. was totally immersed in content creation, and she also wrote: “Always working @deionsandersjr.”

This showed there was no bad blood between them, and fans were even wondering if the couple might give their long-standing relationship another chance. Well, Faye has always been a Bucky supporter, and even he himself admitted it.

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“That’s why I love Brittany so much. She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn’t have $15 in my account, bro, to pay for Sonic, bro,” Deion Sanders Jr. said.

Now, when fans witness such a strong bond where there’s nothing but true love between the two, they tend to wish for their reconciliation. The best part they got one.