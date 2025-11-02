Deion Sanders’ Son Demands More Accountability on Father With Just One Word

The Buff faithful are now tired of seeing the program’s current state. “Deion needs to just retire. This is getting embarrassing.” Those weren’t rival fans trolling on a bad night, and there was more. “Colorado is a joke fire Deion Sanders fire offensive coordinator fire defensive coordinator immediately back-to-back weeks blowout lost.” On Saturday, Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad got steamrolled 52-17 by Arizona, and the frustration hit a breaking point. But the loudest critique came from someone who didn’t even need a full sentence to make his point. His own son.

On November 1, Deion Sanders Jr. took to X to show his discontent over Colorado’s last show. He didn’t even need to type those words himself. Sharing a tweet by Jack Crawford that read, “This absolutely embarrassing,” he added his one-word spice onto it. “Very,” he wrote. It’s just pure, honest disapproval. Deion Sanders’ program, once the hottest story in college football, now looks like a flickering flame.

When Deion Sanders took the job on December 3, 2022, he didn’t just bring recruits. He brought swagger, shades, and national attention. Folsom Field became a runway. But that runway was half-empty by the third quarter Saturday when Arizona led 45-7. The smallest crowd of the Sanders era started filing out early, fed up with déjà vu losses. Since their 24-17 upset over No. 22 Iowa State, the Buffs have been outscored 105-24 in two straight games. From electric to exhausted in just 21 days. But the real collapse began early on Saturday.

Down 10-0 midway through the first quarter, Kaidon Salter had Sincere Brown wide open for what could’ve been a 72-yard touchdown. He overthrew him. On the next snap, he fumbled. Arizona recovered for a touchdown. Suddenly, it was 17-0 before fans could even boo. Colorado finished the first quarter with -12 yards of offense. By halftime, Noah Fifita had already racked up 212 yards passing, and the Wildcats led 38-7. The Buffs couldn’t tackle, couldn’t throw, couldn’t even compete. Freshman Julian Lewis’s late touchdown was the only bright spot, a flicker in a blackout. Speaking of blackouts…

Deion Sanders faces an uncomfortable situation

After the game, the HC faced reporters alone. “It’s on me,” he said, taking full responsibility for the 52-17 defeat. “Don’t attack the coordinators, come at me. Don’t attack the players, come at me. This is me. This has nothing to do with none of them. It has everything to do with me.” He didn’t let a single player speak. He took it all. But even that accountability speech couldn’t hide the fact that this team looks lost.

Colorado hasn’t been blown out in consecutive games like this since the 1-11 season. Now, whispers of staff changes are getting louder. According to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, internal leadership has eroded. “There’s been a lack of leadership in the locker room this season, and that showed itself in Salt Lake City,” he told CBS Sports. “I’d expect there to be adjustments to his staff in the near future, whether that comes in the next month or after the season.” Both coordinators, Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingstone, are reportedly under pressure.

As for Deion Sanders, his situation is expensive and explosive, with a $54 million contract and a $33 million buyout. Next up is a road trip to face West Virginia at noon ET. Another blowout could turn criticism into chaos.