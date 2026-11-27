Deion Sanders may be running out of time at Colorado, with fresh reports claiming Saturday’s finale could be his last game in charge. While a massive buyout makes firing him right now tough for the school’s wallet, his son just dropped a surprising video update from Boulder that has fans reading between the lines.

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The hot seat talk has been building since Colorado slid into a third losing season in four years. The Buffs are 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12 after a 35-28 loss at Cincinnati on November 21 knocked them out of bowl contention. It got louder this week when former On3 reporter Phillip Dukes said that a source told him that Saturday could be Sanders’ last game, win, lose or draw. Dukes added that a replacement could be announced as early as next week, though Colorado hasn’t confirmed any of it.

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“I don’t even know what to say, but we just going around experiencing Colorado, living life as a Colorado native,” Deion Sanders Jr. said according to a video posted on the Well Off media channel. “You know, it’s a lot of chatter. You just hearing a lot of, I don’t know, anything contrary to what people believe. So I’m about to I’m about to go enjoy Colorado. I’m about to enjoy the hell out of Colorado, man. Enjoying Colorado.”

For Colorado, money is the roadblock. In March 2025, Sanders inked a five-year, $54 million contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. Firing him before the end of 2026 would cost about $25.5M, per Sports Illustrated. That number reportedly drops to around $17.25M in 2027, which is why some think Colorado waits until after January 1. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said the athletic department doesn’t have that kind of cash.

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If a change does happen, New Mexico coach Jason Eck is the name tied to the job most often. Athletic director Fernando Lovo hired him in Albuquerque, while Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, a CU alum, has also come up.

The program has gone the wrong way since 2024. Sanders is 20-28 in four seasons. The Buffs went 4-8 in 2023, then 9-4 in 2024, with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

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They fell to 3-9 last year, and their most notable performance was the win against Houston, being the first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007. Then, they lost the next week against Cincinnati. Colorado is 1-10 on the road over the last two seasons, and ranks last nationally in turnover margin.

“Noise is noise,” Sanders said. “Like when you’re fighting for a Super Bowl, you’re playing for a World Series. That’s some noise…This may be noise because you’re here, but my life, my kids, my daughters, my sons, we’ve been dealing with noise for a long time, and I’m the father.”

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“So I’ve been trying to allow them to understand how to handle it, how to prepare, how to still develop and do what you’ve been called to do in spite of it. We really don’t know life without noise. We don’t know what that feels like. Maybe one day I will, when I walk away in the sunset and walk along on the beach. But as of right now, I don’t know what that feels like.”

Sanders made it clear at his Tuesday press conference that the speculation surrounding his job is not keeping him up at night. He said his focus remains on the players and the responsibility he has with the program, adding that if his time at Colorado comes to an end, he will move on to whatever comes next.

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Coach Prime has maintained that outlook away from the field as well. Reports suggest that he could be out after the 2026 season, but nothing has been made official, and no decision is expected before the regular-season finale.

So all eyes are on Folsom Field as Colorado hosts UCF (6-5) on Saturday, with a win only getting the Buffs to 5-7. With a major decision looming in Boulder, even a simple message from Sanders Jr. is being read as a possible hint about the family’s future.