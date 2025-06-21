Deion Sanders’ Son Exposes Travis Hunter’s Surprising Weakness in Unexpected Sport

It’s widely known that Deion Sanders Jr., affectionately known as Bucky, runs the Well Off Media YouTube channel. Through it, he has become the unofficial documentation of the Sanders family, offering fans a rare, unfiltered look at their day-to-day lives. His relationship with NFL rookie Travis Hunter is particularly significant: Hunter frequently calls Bucky his “big brother,” and the two have been there for each other on and off the field. Hunter cemented their friendship by flipping his college commitment to Jackson State in 2021, becoming part of the Sanders family sphere and an instant member of their inner circle.

At Hunter’s wedding, Bucky’s song was performed—a moving tribute to the richness of their bond. Bucky has come into the limelight recently for reasons both light-hearted and touching. At the weekend, Bucky went on social media to mark a fun family reunion, posting a video of a spirited game of tennis in which he faced off with Travis Hunter. But the weekend was not all sports; it was a reflection of how the Sanders clan embraced Hunter as family.

This weekend, however, the focus isn’t solely on the off-court shenanigans. It’s on the court, where Bucky and Hunter are about to conclude a friendly, high-stakes tennis match. Bucky, who is no pro, goes all out, diving for shots. Against all odds, he wins. He also roasts Hunter for his weak game and playfully calls him out for his shortcomings. Bucky bragged, “I whooped them twice… Yeah. So, bro is really a*s, bro.” The exchange was typical Sanders family pulling pranks, but it also highlighted the close-knit, almost sibling-like dynamic that Hunter and Bucky share. His Instagram story gleams with the same, and fans are giggling along with the friendly roasts.

The tennis match is a picture of the close relationship between Bucky and Hunter. Bucky has been Hunter’s largest booster, supporting his Heisman push and even sticking up for him online when critics stop by. Even when Hunter made his highly anticipated NFL debut, the hype was met with both praise and intense scrutiny. But Bucky never flinched; he was quick to clap back online, standing firm behind his brother. The real triumph of the weekend isn’t on the scoreboard. It’s how Bucky and Hunter can become best buddies one minute and bitter rivals the next. Tennis, football, or just goofing around, the Sanders family is all about maximizing every second.

Travis Hunter rallies for Coach Prime

While Bucky and Travis are clowning around on the court or off-screen at all times, there is an underlying concern within the Sanders clan. Travis Hunter demonstrated his allegiance with the Sanders family when he went out of his way to visit Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, during all the illness concerns circulating throughout the family. Coach Prime has been absent from the Colorado Buffaloes for weeks, recuperating from an unspecified medical problem. Which had fans and media alike speculating and fretting. It’s not the first serious health issue Sanders has dealt with—this past year, he fought blood clots and even had two of his toes amputated.

Coach Prime has remained largely out of the public eye since then. He is not attending events and is even losing weight, unusually, because of his condition. As the Sanders family was going through this turmoil, Hunter packed up his bags and took off to Texas, where Sanders has been recuperating at home. The video that Bucky posted presented Coach Prime in good spirits, having a serene morning at the lake with Hunter. Hunter’s visit brightened the mood of Sanders. It reminded all that, for this team, it’s always about more than football.

As Bucky succinctly put it in one of his tweets, “#ForeverFamily”—and that’s precisely what it appeared to be. Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery for Coach Prime. Get well soon, Coach. The team’s holding it down.