Deion Sanders’ Son Expresses Regret Over Turning Down $56B Brand After Seeing Shedeur’s Pair: “Should Have Did This”

Deion Sanders Jr. had a chance to put more of himself into a pair of shoes from Nike, a brand valued at $56 billion. He passed. When the brand called to offer personal touches, he just wanted the shoes made and left the rest to Nike.

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In his November 13 YouTube vlog, Sanders Jr. gave a special shoutout to Nike for sending him customized shoes. While showing off his new pairs, he also took viewers upstairs to see his collection of limited-edition Nike sneakers.

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One of the pairs he picked was custom-built Pro Day shoes for his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders. Nike had given the quarterback a custom version of the Air DT Max ‘96, complete with his personal logo. Sanders Jr. said the pair was never meant for the public and pointed to the custom detail inside.

“These never coming out. These just for Shedeur,” Deion Jr. said. “You can see [Showing the inside custom logo for Shedeur].”

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The design was made for his April 2025 workout at Colorado, not for a general retail release. Deion Jr. then recalled a conversation with Nike about his own pair.

“When they asked me did I want the inside, and I said, ‘Bro, I’m just happy y’all making me some,'” he remembered telling them. “They asked what I want the tag to be? Did I want the logo on the tag? Whatever. But bro, I was so humble with it.”

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Nike had asked whether he wanted his Well Off Media logo on the inside of the shoe, including the sole, and whether he wanted other parts customized. He did not push for any of it.

Deion Jr. said he had been happy to let Nike take the lead. He wanted the project to move forward and did not want to complicate the process with a long list of requests. But seeing Shedeur’s pair made him wish he had added personal details to his own pair.

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“I should have did this,” Deion Jr. said.

What he passed on was the chance to customize his own pair when Nike asked for input, a decision that looks different now with the public release of his own collaboration approaching.

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“Just push the idea through. Just throw the logo on the back,” Sanders Jr. recalled telling Nike. “I just want to see them get made. I got that phone call, too. I’m going to show you that call when it gets closer to the release date.”

Nike gave Shedeur a grey Air DT Max ’96 with shimmering accents, matching cleats, and his personal ‘$2’ logo worked into the design.

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The shoes were created for Colorado’s Pro Day on April 4, 2025, as Shedeur prepared for the NFL Draft. The design also carried a family connection. The Air DT Max ’96 is part of the signature line associated with Deion Sanders, who wore Nike’s Diamond Turf models during his playing career.

Nike did not make that pair available for general sale. It was a player-exclusive release, and Sanders Jr. made that clear while showing it in the vlog. Then he pointed out the Well Off Media logo on the back of his shoes, a detail that connected the shoe to his own brand.

The other shoes in the vlog carried a phrase familiar to followers of Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media: “Rejected Will Be Respected.” He showed the message on the tag and explained that it appeared across his other pairs.

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The motto is closely tied to his clothing and media brand, Well Off Forever. It has also become part of the Sanders family’s public identity. The phrase now has a place in the upcoming Nike collaboration, with the message embroidered beneath the shoe’s strap.

That collaboration is the Nike Air DT Proto 92, a design based on an early prototype from the development of Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf line. The Well Off Forever edition features a white and black upper, metallic gold details, and the brand’s logo on the heel.

The shoe is scheduled to release on November 30, with a reported retail price of $180. It will be the first widely available Nike sneaker collaboration for Sanders Jr.’s brand.

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“Nike’s only dropping a limited number of these,” Deion Jr. said. “So, I know all these are going to sell out. I already know that.”

Earlier pairs connected to Well Off Forever had appeared in previews and as exclusive versions, but this release gives customers a chance to buy one. Sanders Jr. didn’t stop at the pair he had just shown.

He turned the camera toward the other shoes in his room, offering viewers a look at more of his collection. It felt less like an advertisement and more like someone showing off what he had been given.

In truth, Nike’s connection with the Sanders family goes back years. The company renewed its deal with Deion Sanders in 2023, bringing back the Diamond Turf shoes associated with his playing days in the NFL and MLB.

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Coach Prime’s time at Colorado has brought another wave of Nike releases, including Buffaloes-themed shoes and designs made exclusively for players. His sons are now getting their own share of that attention.