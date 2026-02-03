Deion Sanders’ Son Hit With “Mediocrity” Verdict From LSU Alum After Big Career News

There’s no bigger achievement for a rookie than a Pro Bowl selection, but for Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, it became a catalyst for a massive debate centered on merit vs. mediocrity. He has made it to the 2026 Pro Bowl after showing flashes of brilliance when the Browns needed him. However, fans highlighted his rookie-season mistakes, for which his selection came under fire. Adding fuel to that fire, LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu weighed in on Shedeur with a bold take.

“That’s what I don’t like, bro; we cannot reward mediocrity,” said Mathieu during Monday’s appearance on In The Bayou. “I’m sorry. Like, if you got more interceptions than touchdowns, there’s no way you should be rewarded.”

With only 7 passing TDs against 10 interceptions and 1,400 passing yards, Shedeur’s selection has many, including Tyrann Mathieu, arguing that the standards for what was once the league’s ultimate badge of honor have slipped. There’s no doubt about Shedeur’s talent, given his college performances at Colorado. However, that success at the college level doesn’t always translate to the NFL.

The take from LSU’s 2011 Heisman finalist echoes that reality. The criticism from the three-time Pro Bowler is hard to ignore because it isn’t without merit. As an injury replacement for Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders stepped in and finished his rookie season with modest production. His inefficiency called his performance into question and prompted Mathieu to make such a verdict. In the regular season finale against Cincinnati, Shedeur fumbled multiple times. This is the reason fans have turned their backs on his Pro Bowl selection.

Moreover, a 68.1 passer rating doesn’t meet the standard of a Pro Bowl selection to them. A 2019 Super Bowl LIV winner and three-time First-Team All-Pro, Mathieu has no issue with Shedeur’s hype, but the performance should speak for itself. Despite all this, the Browns’ QB didn’t hesitate to show his excitement after getting his big career news.

Noise didn’t bother Deion Sanders’ son

The debate surrounding the Pro Bowl selection could have been loud, but Shedeur Sanders wasn’t listening. While fans and analysts questioned his Pro Bowl selection, the Browns’ rookie QB was simply surprised to be part of the Pro Bowl games in San Francisco.

“I was surprised,” he admitted. “I wasn’t sitting there expecting it. I’m really just taking it day by day.”

As a fifth-round pick out of Colorado, Shadeur Sanders broke a long drought by winning his debut start as a Browns rookie QB. And although he couldn’t put up some good numbers, the moment carried weight for the 23-year-old.

“It’s amazing,” said Shedeur. “Being around all these great guys and great coaches, it’s surreal.”

While the honor wasn’t about perfection, it was a reminder that even with flaws, he’s in the conversation. There’s still plenty of work ahead, but his father, Deion Sanders, was proud. On his We Got Time Today podcast, the Colorado head coach framed the selection as bigger than noise or narratives.

“My son did something I didn’t do,” said Deion. “He made the Pro Bowl in his first year.”

Now, Shedeur Sanders heads to the Pro Bowl with his famous name on his back and a chip on his shoulder. He will be facing a national audience eager to see if he belongs among the elite or if his critics were right all along. How do you think it pans out for Sanders? Drop your comments below.