brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Deion Sanders’ Son Makes Heisman Plea for SEC QB With 6% Chance to Win

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 10:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Deion Sanders’ Son Makes Heisman Plea for SEC QB With 6% Chance to Win

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 10:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The date is near to award the most prestigious trophy in college football, the Heisman, to the top player of the season. While several contenders have emerged throughout the year, at the final moment, Deion Sanders Jr., with Colorado in the B1G, is making a strong case for a SEC quarterback to earn Heisman votes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Vote @diegopavia02 for Herman!!!” wrote Deion Jr. on his X.

But Indiana’s undefeated run, capped by a B1G title win over Ohio State, has propelled Fremendo Mendoza’s Heisman odds dramatically. He now has a 95% chance of winning this trophy. The media leader still favors Diego Pavia, whose chances, in comparison to Mendoza, are quite low.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved