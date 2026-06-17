Deion Sanders’ Son Ready To Get His Health Checked After Cancer Survivor Father’s New Initiative

Deion Sanders’ health scare began with a routine scan, the kind that most men would rather delay. Fortunately, it caught his bladder cancer early, and now the Colorado head coach is trying to push that lesson onto other men, starting with his eldest son.

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In a video on Instagram promoting his new partnership with Depend during Men’s Health Month, Deion Sanders turned a casual father-son conversation into a public service announcement. After some light banter about Deion Jr. spotting his father’s face on Depend packaging, the conversation changed.

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“I need your help,” Deion Sanders told his son. “It’s Men’s Health Month, and guess what? I’m partnering with Depend on something new. A prime wake-up call, man. I’m trying to sound the alarms. I want men to wake up and go get screened, go get tested. Because you know we’re reluctant to do that. Can you do that?”

“I’ll definitely do that,” Deion Jr. replied. “I’ll go get checked for sure.” Hearing his father speak so openly about cancer made the message land at home first.

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When it comes to health, procrastination is very dangerous. Deion Sanders knows that, and that’s why he’s coming up with this new initiative with adult incontinence brand Depend.

Imago Credits: @deionsandersjr Instagram

Through Depend’s new “Wake Up Calls” initiative, fans can sign up at DependWakeUpCall.com to receive motivational video messages from Deion Sanders reminding them to schedule checkups, stay on top of health concerns, and not be afraid to seek help. His message carries extra weight because of everything he went through after his cancer diagnosis.

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Deion Sanders had his bladder removed during surgery, and doctors built a new one using part of his intestine. The recovery wasn’t easy as he admitted he often worried about bladder control while traveling, attending events, or simply going about his daily life.

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“You got a whole new bladder,” he explained. “Your bladder don’t know you, you don’t know it. You’re peeing in the bed… First thing you do is wake up, and you grab your crotch. Oh my God, I hope I haven’t peed on myself.”

Sanders is talking about the parts most people would rather keep private. But Coach Prime is creating awareness, even if it may sound uncomfortable. He became a spokesperson for Depend and openly discussed challenges many people are uncomfortable mentioning publicly. And that honesty has become a major part of his recovery story.

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Deion Sanders is now cancer-free and back to coaching

Fast forward to today, Deion Sanders sounds like a man who got a second chance.

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“I’m cancer-free. I’m good,” the Colorado head coach said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. “I’m thankful, I’m healthy. I got my swagger back. Like, I’m ready to go, coach my butt off.”

For Deion Sanders, the biggest lesson remains early detection, and he keeps stressing that. Routine checkups can reveal problems before they become serious.

“Men, we’re not serious about our health,” he added. “We placate it. Women are serious. They don’t play; they go to the doctor at the drop of a hat. We’re tough; we were taught to be strong, not cry, have that bravado. And early detection was key for me.”

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Everybody wants to be rich, and wealth and assets are what most people chase. But good health is anyone’s greatest blessing. Deion Sanders admitted as much during his appearance with Michael Strahan after surviving what he called “hell.”

“I finally came to the realization I can’t take this (material gain) with me,” he said.

That’s why Deion Sanders isn’t waiting for another diagnosis before sounding the alarm. If his latest campaign accomplishes anything, it’s reminding men that toughness isn’t ignoring health problems. Sometimes the toughest thing you can do is to schedule the appointment.