Deion Sanders’ Son Reveals Big Regret from Failed Football Career: “If We Knew Back Then…”

When talking about the Sanders family and football, not many know about Deion Sanders Jr.’s tenure as a player. In fact, he probably likes it that way, having found his true calling as a YouTuber. While he still believes his playing career at SMU was an important chapter of his life, one thing continues to eat at him subconsciously, something he wishes could have gone a little differently.

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“Yeah. It’s a smaller university, but now they’re in the ACC. But you know, it’s nothing but a lot of rich kids. Like you had the Albertson’s kids that were there when I was there; a lot of the Kennedys were there,” Deion Jr. said on Mr. Organik’s podcast. “It was, if we knew what we knew now back then, we probably would have mingled more or just socialized more because, you know, the football players, you are the only black people at the school.

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“So you just talk to each other. You’re not really talking to everybody else. You do see these kids, but you don’t know them and don’t talk to them or anything. But now it’s like, dang, I would have, even learned, even just seeing like a different life, just learn from.”

Sanders Jr. had a very interesting time at SMU, from going viral for his custom gold Versace silk bedding to meeting Lil Wayne backstage; he carved out a unique experience at SMU. But things could’ve been different.

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He rejected his father’s path, choosing content creation instead. He played at SMU from 2013 to 2015 and set a kick-return record with 15 kickoffs for 372 yards, the second-most kickoff yards on the team. But he stopped after his junior year when coach Chad Morris arrived.

Ultimately, he grew tired of the politics of the game, was having problems with his coaches, and discovered that he truly loved something else entirely. With the second year beginning, he launched his YouTube channel, which turned out to be his calling.

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It wasn’t easy to build a company from scratch for Sanders Jr., as Coach Prime ran a tight ship at home. You may think that because of his surname, he has unlimited financial backing. However, his father maintained a strict policy of not giving money to his adult children, believing they needed to learn the value of hard work and money on their own. That mindset forced Sanders Jr. to carve out his own path and build everything independently.

Deion Sanders Jr. Life After Quitting Football

Deion Sanders Jr. is the second child and first son of Deion Sanders and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. While his parents’ marriage ended in divorce when he was young, their separation never weakened the bond between father and son. Although they did not always live under the same roof afterward, Deion remained a constant presence in his son’s life, showing up for important milestones and supporting him through key moments both personally and professionally.

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Sanders Jr., after quitting his football career, entered the field of content creation and YouTube. He is the architect behind the Sanders online empire. His major role is running and growing Well Off Media, the behind-the-scenes media platform that documents the lives of the Sanders family and the Colorado Buffaloes football program. He has helped Coach Prime gain all the viewership and was the key player in shaping the public image of Sanders Sr. and even the Colorado program.

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Alongside his YouTube channel, he also owns an apparel brand, Well Off Luxury, a digital marketplace where he sells merchandise and clothes of the Sander family.