Deion Sanders’ Son Reveals New Details on Father’s Illness That Kept Him Stuck in Colorado

“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So, coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of anybody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this.” No one thought that the same Deion Sanders, known for his resilient and imposing persona, would echo these words. But sometimes life throws you curveballs, and you just have to weather them in different ways. But for the world for a time, Deion Sanders went MIA without any notice, and though his family was taking care of him, especially Deion Jr. The world at the time was busy making up theories.

The NFL draft had just ended, and both Shedeur and Shilo went to their respective teams away from Boulder. So, at the time, the whole responsibility of taking care of Coach Prime fell on Deion Jr. For the eldest son, the onus was nothing short of a challenge, as he was taking care of his father while shrugging off different speculations in the media. He was alone at the time and says, “even the team was gone,” and learned a few harsh realities of the world.

“My dad was at the hospital, bro. I was just wondering why, when they started OTAs and stuff and everyone was gone. Even the team was gone. The team was gone. Everybody was just gone. I was just in Colorado by myself. I can’t really tell anybody the reason you’re out there,” recalled Deion Jr. on Dukethescoop’s 17th July podcast episode.

Deion Sanders Jr. recalled the speculations on the internet as to why he “didn’t visit his brothers” and all kinds of negative things at a time when he was taking care of his father. So, those moments became a reflection of the world for the man.

“Just being alone, and then you just start thinking about things. You see people’s feelings, you see people’s reactions to different things, and you just see how the world, you know, just I don’t know. The world is so hateful, and it’s like, yeah, that’s just how I was feeling at that moment,” said Deion Jr. While this time was difficult for Deion Jr., he channeled the struggles creatively, and the result came later after a few weeks in the form of art.

In May, Deion Jr. released a music video, which he posted on his ‘Well off Media’ account, reflecting the time stretching from the Draft day to Deion Sanders’ illness. The lyrics of the song? They are as electric as they are packed with emotions. “Anybody talk about my sisters, may they all fall down. Anybody who goes against my family may they all fall down…”

The song was not only a hit in the Colorado Buffaloes’ fan base but was widely appreciated in the footballing world in general, garnering reactions from people like Lil Wayne. Now, coming to Coach Prime’s health, he looked quite healthy in a recent appearance.

Deion Sanders finally proclaims his return in his signature style

Deion Sanders made a public appearance, finally, on Big 12 media days on July 9th and discussed various things about his team. These included hyping up his two QBs, Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis, although showing reluctance to clearly pick one. In that press brief, we saw the old Coach Prime back as he refused to answer questions about his health, showing authority and urging the media to stick to questions about his team.

“So, I’m really not gon’ tell you much. You know that. I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team,” said Deion Sanders. Still, he provided details about his ‘average day’ at his Texas ranch and showcased signs of speedy recovery. “Average day, I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world. Not a want or a desire in the world,” said Deion Sanders. Finally, the Buffs’ head coach proclaimed his return and announced, “I’m already back.”

Seems like Deion Jr.’s staying by his dad’s side has done wonders, and Coach Prime is finally back. The eldest son was also with his father, supporting him in his recovery and posting brief updates about Coach Prime’s health. This shows the love and the bond between the father-son duo, and we hope that it stays that way forever.