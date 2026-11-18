Deion Sanders was back in a familiar spot at Colorado practice, only this time he was not standing on the sideline calling plays. The 59-year-old put himself in the middle of the action, lined up at safety, and gave his own offense a look at the scout-team defense.

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Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. shared the footage on X, and the caption was brief: “Coach Prime Going Crazy.”

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The November 18 video from Well Off Media showed Sanders working with Colorado’s scout team. He first called for the group to come over, then turned his attention to a player who had made a mistake during the drill.

“I tell you what, the scout team down there. We getting ready to put this to work,” Sanders addressed his scout team. “I need the scout team over here to put this to work. We good? I got to call my player of the week. Let’s go.”

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Sanders then walked onto the field and took up a position in the middle of the defense, giving the offense a safety look. He moved through several simulated plays, watching the players from a different angle rather than observing everything from the sideline.

The scene was not a one-off appearance. Sanders had also worked at safety during the previous week’s practice. Colorado had injuries in its secondary and needed someone to fill a gap on the scout team.

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Of course, he is a former All-American cornerback and NFL Hall of Famer, so the players got the best man possible for the role. Moreover, he also wore his familiar No. 21 jersey during practice as the Buffaloes prepared for their trip to Cincinnati.

“One of the kids made a mistake. He said, ‘Coach, do you see me blocking?'” Deion Sanders said to one of his coaches in the video. “I said, ‘When I pick the ball up, lay down. I just need to see. I don’t need your help. I need to see.'”

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There is a reason the Buffs players seem to enjoy having their head coach line up against them.

Sanders said he brings energy to the drills and even makes sound effects when he pretends to make tackles. He also keeps track of his own performance. He earlier admitted that his body was feeling the work.

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“Everything’s hurting that could possibly hurt,” he said at his weekly press conference. He also joked that he might put on cleats and his own gloves later in the week. And that’s exactly what Sanders did in the recent Well Off Media video.

“I keep my stats every play,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “I was pretty good today.” He was quick to add that the offense had completed a couple of deep passes against him, though he joked that those catches were not his responsibility.

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There is also a personal cost to getting involved. Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 after blood clots developed while he was coaching at Jackson State. He later received prosthetic toes.

He also spent much of 2025 recovering from bladder cancer while Colorado went through a difficult season. So, his current enthusiasm at practice comes after that difficult period.

Colorado entered November with a 3-5 record and had been beaten by Arizona State on November 7. The Buffaloes had also endured heavy defeats against Northwestern and Oklahoma State, leaving their bowl hopes in serious danger.

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Then came the November 13 game against No. 14 Houston. Colorado beat the Cougars 42-32 at Folsom Field, scoring 21 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third.

It was the program’s first victory over an AP top-15 opponent since 2007. The Buffaloes also rushed for 249 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground as the win moved Colorado to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Now, Colorado needs victories over Cincinnati on November 21 and UCF on November 28 to become bowl-eligible. One more defeat would end that possibility. And that has become a serious question as Sanders addressed questions about his future.

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“The kids like it when I go out there because I’m coming out there with energy,” he said, signaling that he has full backing at Colorado. “I make sound effects when I make tackles. They love the sound effects.”

In all, the Houston result appears to have lifted the mood around the program. After the scout-team work in the November 18 footage, Sanders gathered his players and praised the way they had approached practice.

“This is a good day indicative of having a great tomorrow,” he told them. He also praised their attitudes, the coaching staff’s involvement, and the intensity on the field.

“I love your attitudes,” Sanders said. “I love the coaching. I love the tenacity.”

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That message fits the position Colorado finds itself in. The Buffaloes cannot afford to treat the final two games as routine practices. They need two wins, and Sanders is making sure the players know the work starts during the week.