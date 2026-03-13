Deion Sanders’ Son Says He’s ‘Preparing for WW3’ in the Most Bizarre Way

The Sanders humor has once again left fans in shock. After getting waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for striking teammate tight end Zach Davidson, Shilo Sanders has shifted his focus toward content creation. This time, he created a buzz with a hilarious comment about preparing for a potential war during a livestream.

In a recent Twitch stream, he played the video game Call of Duty and talked with fans, referencing the current geopolitical scenario.

“I’m not going to lie, this is real life; I would be kicked out of the military,” Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, said. “No, ya’ll, we might be going to war, so I’m practicing right now… They said we’re going to war soon, so I gotta get right. Y’all didn’t hear we are going to war? And everybody is going to get drafted.”

His comments were about the current conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The military operation started on February 28 and is called “Operation Epic Fury” by the United States. The goal of the operation is to stop Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and weaken the country’s government.

However, this isn’t the first time Shilo Sanders has made such hilarious comments.

He loves pulling pranks on people, and as Shilo explained, his mentality is clearly that “I just like to have fun.” Last year, after the Browns’ game against the Steelers, Shilo Sanders played a funny prank on football fans. He pretended to be his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, wearing Browns clothes, including Shedeur’s No. 12 jersey.

He also wore dark sunglasses and Shedeur’s diamond “Legendary” chain so people would think he was really his brother. He stood outside Acrisure Stadium; many Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers fans believed he was Shedeur. They came to him for pictures and autographs. That shows the extent he will go for fun.

One of the hilarious moments came last year, around July, when he was shooting a promotional video for KFC. During the show, he impersonated Deion Sanders and teased Shedeur Sanders, who saw an unexpected draft fall in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I got another son named Shedeur; he was supposed to go in the first round, but I don’t know what happened,” Shilo Sanders said.

Now, in between all the jokes and fun, Shilo Sanders’s life also took a hard turn.

Shilo Sanders’ major legal trouble

In addition to his career struggles, Shilo Sanders is also involved in a lawsuit. A federal bankruptcy judge has set a trial for August 31 to decide if former Colorado football player Shilo Sanders can get rid of more than $11 million in debt. Judge Michael Romero scheduled the trial in Denver, and it will probably last about five days. Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy more than two years ago to try to clear his debt.

Imago Credits: Imago

The main question in the trial is whether Sanders intentionally hurt a school security guard in 2015. If the court decides that Sanders caused a “willful and malicious” injury, he will still have to pay the $11.89 million he owes to the guard, John Darjean. If the court decides the injury was not intentional, Sanders may be able to erase the debt through bankruptcy.

It all started when Darjean filed the lawsuit in 2016. He says Sanders punched and elbowed him in the neck in 2015 when Sanders was 15 years old, which caused serious and lasting injuries. Darjean says he was trying to take Sanders’ phone at school as part of his job when the incident happened. Sanders has said he acted in self-defense.

Later, Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy in October 2023 after John Darjean tried to collect the money he owed. Now, Sanders’ lawyers plan to tell the court that he did not hurt Darjean on purpose. So, let’s wait and see if he can save himself from paying the fine.