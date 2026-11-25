Shilo Sanders had one question before getting too comfortable in a New York apartment: could the place keep rats out? During his November 25 vlog, the former Colorado safety toured a property listed at $12,000 a month. The price did not scare him as much as the possibility of sharing the building with unwanted guests.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hopefully they don’t have rats in it,” he said at the start of the tour in his November 25 YouTube Vlog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apartment appeared to make a good impression, but Shilo wanted to know the cost before going further. One of the agents told him the rent was $12,000 per month, with two months free. The figure quoted was the rent after the concession.

Sanders then made his position clear. “I will spend an extra $5,000 a month not to have rats,” he said. “So if that’s what you’re guaranteeing me?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment drew a laugh from the real estate team, but it also gave the tour a clear direction. Shilo Sanders was willing to pay more for a place without the kind of rodent encounters that had already made his New York trip memorable.

“I love New York. I’ve had a great time out here, but every place I go into, it’s rats, bro,” Sanders said in his earlier Vlog in November. “I can’t do this. I promise you, I’ve seen three…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The agents moved on to show him another unit, with one calling it her favorite. Sanders, however, was still comparing the New York options with what he had seen in Florida.

“They was charging me like 10 in Fort Lauderdale, and I could do a room like that,” he said to the Realtor team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo also questioned why the layout in one of the Florida properties could not have been incorporated into the master bedroom he had seen in NYC. He did see several places, but ultimately had a unique idea.

“Forget this. I’m going to just build my own house,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo Sanders has been searching for a place to live for weeks, and the prices have repeatedly stopped him in his tracks. In September, he walked away from a Miami apartment listed at $14,000 a month, calling the price unreasonable.

In October, he was still touring properties in Fort Lauderdale, where two apartments were listed at roughly $8,950 and $9,950 per month. On November 25, though, the apartment’s $12,000 monthly rent was well above the city’s typical rental price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realtor.com put the typical monthly rent in New York City at $3,785 in the third quarter of 2026. In Manhattan, the figure climbed to $5,375. A $12,000 monthly rent is still within reach of the city’s high-end market.

But compared with what most New Yorkers pay, Sanders is looking at apartments in a very different price range, falling into a high-end tier.

Shilo began posting New York City vlogs in early November. The videos started with apartment tours, but soon he was filming encounters on the street, talking about safety concerns and sampling food around the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his November 11 video, “Shilo ALMOST Gets SCAMMED in NYC’s Diamond District,” he filmed a tense moment in Manhattan’s jewelry district after nearly getting caught up in a street scam.

Viewers who watched the footage warned him in the comments to be more cautious, saying he was giving strangers too much time and attention. All of it is also taking place while Shilo fights an $11.89 million civil judgment.

The judgment arises from a 2015 confrontation with John Darjean, a former security guard at Shilo’s school in Dallas. Darjean received the judgment after Sanders failed to appear for the civil trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo later filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023 and is seeking to eliminate the debt. A bankruptcy trial took place in Denver from August 31 through September 4, 2026.

The judge now has to decide whether Darjean’s injuries were caused by a willful and malicious act. If so, Shilo’s $11.89 million debt won’t be discharged through bankruptcy.

Shilo Sanders, though, has disputed Darjean’s account and testified that he acted in self-defense. For now, though, Sanders is still looking for a place in New York and living his life away from his legal worries.