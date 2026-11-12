Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Gets Warning After Alleged Scammer Encounter in New York: “Can’t Be Going”

Shilo Sanders had spent much of his New York walk complaining about his shoes. The Louis Vuitton Timberlands looked good, he admitted, but they were doing his feet no favors. Then a stranger approached him with an offer to buy or sell jewelry.

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Suddenly, the former NFL safety had a decision to make, and the person on the other end of his phone call was not convinced. The encounter appeared in Sanders’ November 11 YouTube vlog, as he explored New York City and made his way toward Brooklyn’s Chop House.

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He had already joked about the city’s rats, questioned the smoke rising from the street, and asked whether his companion on the phone knew anyone who could recover his chain if somebody snatched it. The conversation about jewelry came at an interesting moment.

“Oh, you selling?” the man asked. Sanders said yes, but the man said he didn’t “like the camera” because Sanders was filming.

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“I’ll be on camera. I sell jewelry,” Shilo replied. “I do YouTube, though.” Immediately, the man asked if Shilo didn’t “sell,” and the former Buffs safety again replied that he was looking to sell.

“Come on, bro. Give me a good price. How much do you want?” Shilo asked the man, showing his jewelry. “Yeah. It’s the good stuff.” The man then asked how much Shilo wanted for the jewelry, and he said, “A lot.”

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Immediately, the man asked Shilo to come with him “downstairs” to make the deal. That was enough to make him hesitate.

Shilo was still on the phone with someone during the exchange. The person warned him against following a stranger downstairs, telling him not to go anywhere with someone he had just met.

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Sanders initially pushed back, saying he trusted the man, but the warning appeared to sink in. “Bro, you can’t be going downstairs with no random, bro,” the person told him.

Sanders eventually made it clear that he was not going downstairs. The stranger continued trying to persuade him to do business, but Sanders stayed where he was.

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He then asked someone nearby whether he was actually in the Diamond District. The answer confirmed that he was.

Sanders titled his vlog “ALMOST Gets SCAMMED in NYC’s Diamond District.”

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Manhattan’s Diamond District is packed with jewelry stores, most of them clustered along West 47th Street. Some shopping guides for the area warn against these street pitches and recommend going directly to established stores. The encounter also comes amid several documented jewelry theft schemes in the New York area this year.

In May, the NYPD warned about groups targeting older residents in Brooklyn and Queens through jewelry-swapping tricks. ABC7 reported that police were investigating 11 incidents between February and March, with approximately $90,000 worth of jewelry stolen. The cases involved suspects allegedly replacing victims’ real jewelry with fake pieces.

Sanders’ friend urged caution before the conversation went any further, and he chose to walk away.

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Sanders is now seemingly dedicating much of his time to YouTube after being cut by Tampa Bay in 2025. In May 2026, he said he had stopped training specifically for football.

He has since spent more time livestreaming, making music, and working on other entertainment projects. His second album, World of Heartache, arrived in August and featured contributions from his father, Deion Sanders, and his brother, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

That does not mean he has completely shut the door on football. On November 11, Shilo also attracted attention after replying “Me next” to a post about Brandon Aiyuk’s attempt to return to the NFL. The comment left his intentions unclear, but it showed he was still following developments around the league.

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