Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Returns to Familiar Pursuit Amid $11.89M Bankruptcy Case: “Go Out Swinging”

Shilo Sanders’ NFL journey came to an abrupt halt before he could establish himself in the league, but his connection to football has not entirely disappeared. A controversial preseason incident that contributed to his exit has now found its way into his music, giving his latest creative project a personal connection to his playing days.

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The son of Deion Sanders is turning attention back to music with the official video for “Go Out Swinging,” which revisits a moment that became one of the most talked-about parts of his brief NFL stint. The release comes as he continues to face an $11.89 million bankruptcy dispute, leaving two very different chapters of his life in the spotlight.

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His “Go Out Swinging” track is part of his second studio album, World of Headache, released on August 30, 2026. The song references his altercation with the Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a preseason game in August 2025, connecting his musical project with a defining moment from his NFL experience.

Shilo’s return to music is not a sudden change of direction. He released his debut album, Hate 2 Love, in January 2025, several months before joining Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. His latest album features 13 tracks and includes contributions from his family members.

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His father, Deion, appears on “Beat the Odds,” while his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, features on “Bow Wow.” The project also continues a family connection to music. Deion released his own album, Prime Time, in 1994 while playing professional football and baseball.

Shilo has continued exploring an interest that existed alongside his sporting ambitions. His new release gives him another opportunity to build a presence in music after his NFL plans did not work out as expected.

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Shilo joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and competed for a roster spot. However, his preseason campaign took a different direction during a matchup against the Bills.

During an altercation with Davidson, he threw a punch, which resulted in his ejection. The NFL subsequently fined him $4,669 for the incident, and Tampa Bay released him before the regular-season roster deadline.

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Interestingly, the album cover features an edited image of Shilo throwing a punch at Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, instead of Davidson.

While Shilo is pursuing music, his financial dispute remains unresolved. The case dates back to September 2015, when he was 15 and attended school in Dallas, Texas. Former school security guard John Darjean alleged that Shilo assaulted him after he tried to confiscate Shilo’s cellphone.

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Darjean later filed a lawsuit against Shilo and his parents, claiming that the confrontation caused serious and permanent injuries. The case went to trial in 2022 without Shilo appearing in court, and a default judgment of $11,890,937 was subsequently entered against him.

In October 2023, Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. However, Darjean challenged that effort, alleging that the judgment arose from a willful and malicious injury and therefore should not be erased through bankruptcy. Shilo has disputed the allegations and maintained his own account of the confrontation.

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The bankruptcy proceedings reached another important stage with a trial in Denver from August 31 to September 4, 2026, but the court has yet to issue a final ruling. The deadline for written closing arguments has been extended to December 21, 2026, leaving the outcome of the $11.89 million dispute pending.



With “Go Out Swinging,” Shilo has brought his NFL experience into his music while continuing to explore opportunities beyond professional football.