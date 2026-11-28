Shilo Sanders walked into a New York restaurant with a long list of things he wanted to try. Before he could get to the fried chicken or lamb chops, though, he had one question: were there rats?

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The former Colorado safety has not exactly had a smooth run with the city’s rodents, and his visit to Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar showed that the subject is still very much on his mind. This time, at least, he stayed long enough to eat.

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“All right, everybody. I’m at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar. Trying some food here for the first time. I heard that this place has been open for 100 years,” Shilo says as he begins his YouTube Vlog.

Shilo Sanders has been documenting his time in New York as he explores the city, checks out apartments and visits local food spots. But one of his earlier restaurant stops took an unexpected turn.

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In a Nov. 9 Instagram Reel, he said he had seen rats at several places around the city. He also described spotting one inside a restaurant and leaving before he was told it had been caught.

That experience clearly stayed with him. In his latest food visit, Sanders turned to a person and approached him with a question that had little to do with the menu.

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“Is there rats running in the restaurant?” the man recalled Sanders asking.

The exchange got a laugh, but Shilo Sanders was not entirely joking. He explained that the place looked like somewhere a rat might feel comfortable. The man admitted that he had wondered about the restaurant’s cleanliness himself when he first visited.

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“I was just making sure cuz this seems like a place that a rat would be comfortable in,” Shilo said to the man.

The man, despite having his apprehensions initially, said that it is “a cool establishment.”

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Despite Shilo’s claim that the establishment is open for 100 years, the restaurant’s own website says it was established in 1996 by songwriter Nickolas Ashford and his wife, singer Valerie Simpson. That puts its history at around 30 years, not 100 as Shilo had in mind.

The establishment is on West 72nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Founded by Ashford and Simpson, it is known for soul food and live music, including its Thursday open-mic nights.

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Once the rodent inspection was out of the way, Sanders got down to the food. He said he had ordered a sizeable spread, including fried chicken, lamb chops, red snapper and several sides.

Sugar Bar’s menu already has a connection to two of those choices: its crispy fried chicken and New Zealand lamb chops among its menu favorites. Sanders did make his feelings about the fries clear.

“The fries are good though,” he said, before giving them an “A.” He also showed the cornbread, and finally, after tasting everything, gave the place an “A for sure.”

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Since his NFL stint ended, Sanders has given viewers a closer look at what he gets up to outside football. He went undrafted in 2025, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, and was later waived after his ejection from a preseason game against Buffalo.

Much of his time in 2026 has gone into making content and exploring other opportunities. His latest New York videos have shown him checking out apartments, trying restaurants, and getting a feel for what living in the city might be like.

Sanders thought New York would be manageable after living in Florida. However, Manhattan’s housing market soon changed his mind. The rent prices were one thing, but he couldn’t get past how little space came with them.

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On November 6, he took aim at the city’s property market in a video.

“My biggest thing about New York, bro, is the square footage for the price… I don’t know who normalised the real estate market in New York, but it’s outrageous, bro,” he said.

His frustration was still there almost three weeks later. During a November 25 tour of apartments at Waterline Square, Sanders complained to his agent about the size of the rooms. The building had plenty of luxury features, but the apartments still felt too small for what he would have to pay.

During the November 25 tour of Waterline Square, Sanders also had a concern that went beyond apartment size. Before considering the building, he wanted to know if it had a rat problem and whether management could keep rodents out.

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Despite everything, Shilo Sanders has still left the door open to another shot at football. During a recent conversation while house-hunting, Sanders said he was done for now, then added, “Maybe next year.”

For the moment, though, his New York checklist appears to include finding somewhere to live and deciding which restaurants deserve another visit. The rat question, apparently, is now part of the standard introduction.