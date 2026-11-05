Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Takes Sly Dig after Reporter Raises Question on Brother Shedeur’s NFL Preparation: “What Do You Think”

Shilo Sanders did not need much time to come to his younger brother’s defense. Shedeur Sanders had barely finished answering a question about the New Orleans Saints when Shilo picked up the clip, replayed it on Instagram, and offered his own interpretation.

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The message was simple: why was anyone asking whether an NFL quarterback had studied the defense he was preparing to face?

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“So she asked him, has he studied the Saints’ defense?” Shilo said in the November 5 video. “That’s probably why he’s laughing. It’s like, ‘Bro, what do you think we go there and do every morning in meetings?'”

The original question came during Shedeur’s media availability on Wednesday. Asked what he had seen from the Saints’ defense that he was going to face on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback smiled before answering.

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“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something,” Shedeur Sanders said.

Shilo’s reaction was aimed at the question itself. In his view, Shedeur would have been studying New Orleans long before a reporter asked him about it in front of the cameras.

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“He’s probably been studying the Saints’ defense since right after last game,” Shilo said.

That is a reasonable point about the weekly routine of an NFL QB. Film study is not something that begins when reporters arrive at the practice facility. QBs work through opponent tendencies, defensive fronts, coverage looks, and pressure packages as part of their preparation.

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By the time Wednesday’s media session comes around, the process is already well underway. Shedeur’s answer also suggested he knew exactly how the exchange could be interpreted.

“I’m maturing, you know what I’m saying? I’m maturing,” he said, smiling at the reporter. “I could’ve given that a decent answer, but now I’m just gonna smile whenever it’s just, like, some questions.”

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There is a reason the question has attracted more attention than an ordinary midweek exchange. Shedeur Sanders could be in line for his first start of the 2026 season after QB1 Deshaun Watson entered concussion protocol on November 3.

Watson reported concussion symptoms to Cleveland’s medical staff after the Browns’ 6-27 loss to Pittsburgh. He had taken a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first quarter, was evaluated, and cleared to return.

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Cleveland has not ruled him out for Sunday, but Shedeur is preparing as though he could be called upon.

The Browns have already given Shedeur first-team reps in practice. Head coach Todd Monken also said the team would add walkthroughs and meetings to make sure Sanders is ready if Watson cannot play.

The former Colorado quarterback has stayed involved throughout the season, including extra work with Cleveland’s Hungry Dawgs group after practice. That preparation is important because Shedeur Sanders has played very little this season.

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He has appeared in two games and completed all three of his pass attempts, but those throws have produced just two yards. His most recent appearance came against Pittsburgh, when he entered briefly after Watson was evaluated.

In all, Shedeur’s smile may have invited people to read between the lines, but the Saints’ defensive numbers provide some context for the matchup.

Through Week 8, New Orleans are ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 372.7 yards per game. It has also allowed 22 touchdowns, and the team’s pass defense ranks 23rd, allowing 233.3 yards per game.

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Those figures leave plenty of room for an opposing quarterback to find opportunities, although they do not guarantee an easy afternoon. The Browns, meanwhile, are 5-3 and coming off a difficult defeat in Pittsburgh.

Watson threw for 324 yards in that game but was sacked eight times. If Shedeur gets the start, protecting him will be just as important as what he can do against the Saints’ secondary.

This is a chance for Shedeur to turn months of preparation into something more substantial than a handful of relief snaps. He started seven games as a rookie in 2025, finishing with 1,400 passing yards, seven TDs, and 10 interceptions.

For Shilo, this won’t be the first time he has targeted a reporter while defending his brother. He stepped in after Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot weighed in on the team’s quarterback battle this offseason.

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Cabot had reported during the offseason that Watson looked to have the edge over Shedeur for the starting job. Shilo pushed back, controversially directing the veteran reporter to “go make a sandwich” and questioning her coverage of the competition.

Shilo immediately faced heavy criticism for the remark. Still, his father, Deion Sanders, stood by his son. He said the Sanders family has always been quick to defend one another, and Shilo was simply doing what he felt a brother should do.