Deion Sanders’ Son Turns Deal Broker for Shedeur’s $50,000 News

Who would have thought a small error could turn a rookie card into a $50,680 payday? Shedeur Sanders’s Absolute Green Kaboom card just sold for a record price, despite showing him with the wrong jersey number. The misprint only added to its rarity and value. Even Deion Sanders Jr. seemed caught off guard, joking about the sale on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Give me the $50,000… I’ll let you FaceTime this ni*****,” Deion Sanders Jr. said on X.

The sale highlights how sports cards have become serious investment assets. As a player rises in prominence, so too does the value of their cards. Just look at Shedeur’s rookie card, which is worth a coach’s full year’s salary. But this isn’t the only Sanders card commanding top-dollar prices. His 2025 Donruss Downtown inserts are climbing steadily, while a 2024 Bowman U Chrome Superfactor 1/1 PSA 9 DNA version carries a $25,000 price tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Shedeur’s most popular cards is the 2025 Donruss Downtown insert. They have already made a sale for over $1,000 in strong condition, and the rare Gold Downtown versions, which are limited to just 50 copies, have passed the $5,000 mark. With that, many collectors are also waiting for the release of the 2025 Panini Prizm Football, which releases in January. Prizm produces some of the most extraordinary rookie cards each year, and getting one of your favorite players is making fans excited.

Alongside shaking up the cards market, Shedeur Sanders is finally getting the recognition he deserves. After starting in three games for the Browns and throwing for 769 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, the Browns finally named him the starting QB for the remaining four games of the season. Cleveland’s head coach, Stefen Stefanski, praised Sanders’ growth and explained how well he handled all the responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think [Sanders] has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game,” Stefanski said to ESPN. “He’s been working very hard. So, I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better at and those types of things, but he’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”

With Shedeur Sanders’ development, even Deion Sanders is making big moves after a disappointing 3-9 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deion Sanders makes a major recruiting move

After a shaky season, Deion Sanders is making sure his team stands firm next year. His move? Flipping a three-star cornerback, Braylon Edwards, who’s a Texas prospect and previously committed to SMU. Even though he hasn’t signed with the Buffs, his decision sure gives major backing to the team.

Despite holding offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, and California, Edwards made his way to Colorado. Now, his presence is going to help Colorado big time. With DJ McKinney’s expected move to the NFL and other players out of eligibility, he can be the one Deion Sanders could trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

His production matches the hype, as Edwards recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass defenses and forced a fumble during Duncanville’s playoff run. Even Deion Sanders made it clear last month that he needs tough guys who can get in and perform.

“I don’t have to explain it; they saw it,” Sanders said. “You gotta understand, if you’re a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong. If you’re a cat, you look at the scoreboard, and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?”

If this is the version of Shedeur Sanders we’re getting now, and if Deion Sanders continues stacking talent like Edwards, the next chapter for both the Browns and the Buffs might be their most compelling yet.