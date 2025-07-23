Deion Sanders’ Son Updates on His Health By Contradicting His Father

“Fishing is bringing me back, baby! All I gotta do is go to the lake and I’m straight.” Even after losing 14 pounds following his health scare, Deion Sanders’ undying love for fishing keeps his spirits high. So much so that he bonded with his former player and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter, hunting for a big catch. Hunter calls Sanders a “father figure” and was present for him when Coach Prime needed the company of his loved ones the most. And in that journey, his children have become his strongest pillars.

The Sanders’ abode has been lively. Deion Sanders Jr. remains by his side, Shelomi joins him for a fishing excursion, and other teammates/colleagues/friends provide companionship. Although Shedeur and Shilo couldn’t be at their father’s side, Jr. is filling up the void. And obviously, it’s been a tough ride, but Coach Prime knows how to take the bull by the horns. Much to the fans’ anticipation, Deion Jr. has a major (Coach Prime) health update in his store. As he wrapped up his last day in Dallas, he opened up about it on his vlog for Well Off Media.

“He ready to get back coaching cuz he start coaching the hell out of me, dog. The hell out of me.” Deion Jr. on his brutal tennis workout with his dad. Amid his health concerns, Coach Prime has been shooting hoops and swinging that racket—not to forget his 1.3-mile “run-walk” with his daughter. Deion Jr. continues, “I can hit the ball regular. But I can’t hit it like a professional. But he’s not playing them games. You going to hit that tennis ball like a professional. It’s perfection and everything. I’m so tired, bro. I’m trying to laugh it off. Where’s the mon-ter? Go out there with him. I can’t let him be by myself.”

No shocker that the legendary coach who transformed Jackson State and Colorado must be quite brutal in his regimen. Deion Jr. further continues, “I’m kind of sad.” Wait, hang on. Why does Jr. have a heavy heart? Well, it’s because it’s his last at the ranch. “It’s the last day here, bro. Better coming to an end. I learned to really actually love this place.” Does that mean Coach Prime is getting back to his prime health? Deion Jr. gives a positive update. “It’s not even just about being here. It’s like the battle that was fought here. The battle that was fought and won here.”

Boulder has been anticipating Deion Sanders’ return. Even in his illness, the coach was present for his roster. He made his appearance during the Big 12 Media Days. The media inquired about his well-being, but he shot down the questions with a laugh. “I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team.” Coach Prime’s focus was on the Buffaloes. He showed up for the Buffaloes even when not 100%. Deion Jr. further mentioned that Coach would soon let us in on his latest health status.

Deion Sanders contradicts his son

The health toll has not taken out Deion Sanders’ ironclad will to get better soon and be back for the Buffs as August 30 inches closer. Bucky gave a positive update, but Coach Prime’s statement last week had sent fans into a frenzy of worry. Last week, Deion Sanders and Shelomi planned a cold ice bath. But before getting in, he quietly stated his condition.

“I am still going through something; I need recovery,” Coach Prime subtly expressed his mind as he eased himself into the water. But as soon as he let it in, the ice-cold water gave him chills. Deion Jr.’s vlog for Well Off Media captured this moment, with Shelomi’s evident concern, “I am there for you.”

Despite the health scare, Coach Prime has some important decisions to make. As August 30 closes in, the Buffs are not yet locked in on their QB1. Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are the candidates battling it out. Nonetheless, the Buffs’ goal is clear. “We want to win; We want to win at all costs.” Colorado will kick off its 2025 season against Georgia Tech.