Deion Sanders’ Son Urges Colorado Coach To Consider Past Apprentice Amid SEC Interest

Looks like Head Coach Deion Sanders’ son is lending a hand to the Colorado Buffaloes to help them strengthen their defense.

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Deion Sanders Jr. is pushing one of the program’s coaches to keep an eye on Isaiah Hackett, a former three-star recruit and UNLV Rebels transfer. His recommendation came via X, where he re-tweeted a post by On3’s Pete Nakos, where the college football insider reported Hackett’s decision to delay his transfer.

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“Following visits to Illinois and Maryland, Youngstown State CB Isaiah Hackett is drawing SEC interest, he tells @On3. Former UNLV transfer entered the portal in January but pushed off a decision until this spring.”

Sanders Jr. wrote “UNLV,” with emojis, and also tagged Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, signaling the Buffaloes’ coach to pay attention to the athlete.

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Tagging an offensive coordinator in the business of a cornerback might raise some questions, especially since the tagged coach is very much new to the program. Interestingly, the word Sanders Jr. wrote just before tagging the coach had the answer: “UNLV”. Before becoming head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in the 2025 season, Marrion was the UNLV Rebels’ offensive coordinator in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where Isaiah Hackett was in 2023.

Hackett left UNLV for the Youngstown State Penguins in 2023, and he has been quite impressive in the last two seasons. Last season, in just four games, he had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and allowed just 60 yards in four games. His debut season with the Penguins saw him get more game time with nine appearances and three starts. He had seven total tackles, including six solo stops.

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Before his move to Youngstown State Penguins, he joined the UNLV Rebels in mid-2023, but was forced to leave after the season ended without him making an appearance.

From the look of things, he may not have wasted his time at UNLV. He met coach Brennan Marrion at the program, and the relationship might see him make an unexpected move to Colorado. But as Pete Nakos noted, he is also attracting interest from Southeastern Conference teams, alongside the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins, whom he has paid visits to.

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With him, the Buffaloes will have an experienced option on defense to save them from their struggles of the 2025 season.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ struggle in 2025 with defense

The Colorado Buffaloes had the big excuse of coach Deion Sanders’ illness as a reason for their disappointing 2025 season. But after his recovery from cancer, there are high expectations from fans and analysts for the team to improve their overall performance, especially the defense.

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In 2025, the Buffaloes’ defense ranked very low in national rankings in rushing defense per game. The program’s 222.5 rushing yards allowed per game ranked them 135th in the nation. Despite the pass defense performing much better, it was ranked 41st in the nation in passing defense, allowing 203.2 yards per game.

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With 425.7 yards allowed per game, they finished last in the Big 12 Conference and finished with a poor 3-9 regular season record.

Notwithstanding, the program has made some new recruits and transfers to their defense, as defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has given the Buffaloes a brilliant new look ahead of the 2026 season. And with the recommendation of Hackett, it can only get better for them.