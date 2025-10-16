Deion Sanders’ Staff Makes Big Recruiting Move After Saving $50K

While Deion Sanders’ strategy might not be working on the field for Colorado, with the Buffaloes struggling with a 3-4 start, his unique recruiting strategy of avoiding traditional in-home visits is still showing results. After getting the win against Wyoming in Week 4, the Buffs got the commitment of 2026 4-star DL Emanuel Ruffin. Now, the 2026 class has 13 commitments but no five-star recruits, which might force an adjustment in strategy. That’s why the Buffs staff is trying a new approach: several staff members are heading to different places.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, DL coach Domata Peko shared a glimpse of their recruiting strategy with the caption: “California Game-wrecking Defensive Linemen Wanted!!! Sko Buffs 🦬🦬💪💪.” The former NFL defensive tackle plans to scout talent in his birthplace, Los Angeles, California, even though he grew up in Pago Pago, American Samoa. But California isn’t the only hotspot they’re targeting for talent.

OL coach Gunnar White posted, “Looking for future 1st rounders! 👀🦬.” While Colorado CB DJ McKinney was once considered a potential 2026 NFL first-round pick, White is now scouting talent in Miami, FL, and Orlando, FL, for the future. But Florida isn’t new territory for the Buffs. Last year, 18 players on Colorado’s roster hailed from the state. Although it’s unclear how many could emerge as first-round picks. But Colorado’s Florida pipeline is already strong, which could boost this season under White’s recruiting strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Deion Sanders praised the O-line under Gunnar White, stating, “The O-line is not a problem,” after the TCU loss, White explained the secret behind their success. “We made sure that guys were gonna click and gel together with different geographical areas and personalities and whatnot.” It’s clear Colorado is scouting talent from different regions to bring in diverse skill sets. And keeping that trend alive, Rashad Davis, aka “Coach Shadd”, Colorado’s offensive analyst, shared his approach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Shadd tweeted, “I was told ‘it’s time to hunt.’ Looking for future Buffs 🦬.” And his post featured that he’s scouting in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; and Tampa, FL. While all these locations are loaded with top-tier prospects, Coach Shadd has already helped land 2026 WR Christian Ward from Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy. According to him, Coach Shadd was a key reason for choosing Colorado.

“The Coaches at Colorado who positively impacted my decision were Coach [Jason] Phillips and Coach Shadd [Rashad Davis]. They made me feel valued. “Their belief in me is building a relationship that’s deeper than just football,” said Ward. Now, while Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class ranks 2nd in the Big 12, according to On3, the Buffs’ staff hopes to create that same magic with the 2026 class. But before sealing any deals, they’ll have to pay the $50K Big 12 fee first.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deion Sanders’ CU fans’ recent win celebration might cost him big

Colorado fans turned Folsom Field into a frenzy on Saturday after the Buffs stunned Iowa State with a 24–17 win. While the energy was electric for a moment, the celebration came at a price. After the game, Deion Sanders learned that the Big 12 planned to fine his program $50,000 for the field storming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20240710_jla_wb4_099

And his reaction was pure disbelief. “Is it a fine for rushing the field? What is it, 50 what?” stated Sanders. “Who made that a rule? Come on, man. That ain’t right… I mean, we can chip in, right? Let’s chip in. Wow, 50 grand. All right, next question.” And see the game of destiny. For the Buffs, the Big 12 had a change of heart.

By Wednesday, the conference rescinded the fine, citing that the postgame celebration was calm and caused no harm. It’s a big relief for Deion and CU. While this win will be remembered for the fans’ wild celebration, the Buffs now turn their focus to their next challenge: Utah.