It was supposed to be a chance for Deion Sanders and Colorado to keep their bowl hopes alive, but the Cincinnati Bearcats had other plans. The Buffaloes fell 35-28 in a close contest, adding another setback to an already difficult season. And with the game over, the frustration was hard to miss, as tempers flared between both teams and things nearly turned physical before Sanders intervened.

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As the game neared its conclusion, Cincinnati Bearcats’ Antwan Peek Jr. stood over a downed Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver following a play. The celebration didn’t sit well with Colorado offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, who wasted little time getting involved.

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Just as a referee moved in to pull Peek Jr. away from the fallen receiver, Gooden charged in and tackled both Peek Jr. and the official, turning the confrontation into a chaotic scene.

The back-and-forth between Peek Jr. and Gooden quickly spiralled into a full-blown brawl as players from both teams rushed towards one another. Officials on the field immediately intervened, attempting to separate the players and restore order. However, the tension from the earlier incident lingered even after the final whistle.

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Amid the chaos, footage also showed Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stepping into the altercation, urging his players to leave the field before things spiralled further out of control. The frustration was palpable as Colorado’s hopes of securing a meaningful bowl appearance took another hit, leaving the team staring at yet another disappointing end to its season.

Although the game remained competitive, the Buffaloes’ performance was far from convincing. The Bearcats jumped out to an early 14-point lead and managed to hold Colorado at bay for much of the contest before eventually sealing a 35-28 victory.

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“Inconsistency. That’s it. Inconsistency. It’s all me. All of it is on me,” Sanders said when asked about this year’s struggles in particular.

This marks Colorado’s seventh loss of the season, and that’s not all; it also cemented a losing record in three of Deion Sanders’ four seasons in Boulder. The Buffaloes’ last successful campaign came in 2024, when Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter powered the team to nine wins.

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Since then, however, Colorado has struggled to recapture that momentum, reaching a bowl game just once in four seasons under Coach Prime. With the loss officially ending their bowl eligibility hopes, Sanders was asked how the team would move forward. The Colorado head coach, however, didn’t mince words.

“I go over every darn play. Were we right, were we wrong? Could we have done better? Did we have our energy? Did we have passion with the right guys on the field? Right calls made? So many things I go over in my mind, but flush it. It’s a long way from being flushed right now. I’m in the middle of it,” Sanders said after the loss.

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“We had a shot, though. We had a shot,” Sanders continued.

The Bearcats’ early 14-point advantage threatened to put Colorado on the back foot, but the Buffaloes had a chance to claw their way back in the first quarter. Cincinnati, however, kept finding the end zone, with both sides trading touchdowns over the final three quarters.

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That said, the Buffaloes will close their season against UCF on Saturday, Nov. 28. Kickoff for the last game of the year is set for 12 p.m. MT.