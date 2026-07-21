Deion Sanders Still in Disbelief Over Ryan Clark, Cam Newton ESPN Layoffs as He Voices Frustration

ESPN’s integration of NFL Network has triggered its first round of layoffs in three years, cutting several well‑known personalities and staff. Among the names are former NFL MVP Cam Newton and longtime analyst Ryan Clark. The news drew a sharp reaction from Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, who took to X to vent his disbelief and frustration.

“This is 1 of many reasons I love this brother to Life!” Sanders wrote on X while replying to Ryan Clark’s post on the platform. “This was arguably the best talent on the espn roster! How can You Know WHO still be there and @Realrclark25 AINT! Wow & please tell me the rumors of @CameronNewton ain’t true and this dude is STILL there.”

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Sanders’ post captured both his admiration for Clark and his irritation at ESPN’s decision. His reference to “you know who” was widely interpreted as a jab at Rex Ryan, a frequent critic of Sanders’ son Shedeur. That trolling element explains why Sanders’ reaction was more than simple disappointment. It was a mix of disbelief and frustration.

According to The Athletic, Clark’s departure was to be announced Tuesday, but his absence from Monday’s NFL Live led to an early leak. Clark, who joined ESPN in 2015 and was earning over $2 million annually, was among several cuts tied to overlapping roles after the NFL Network acquisition.

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Alongside Clark, other affected names included MLB play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech, NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, studio host Bart Scott, and additional staff. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro explained in a memo that the layoffs followed a review of teams and resources after the NFL Network integration.

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“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN. Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today,” Pitaro wrote as per The Independent.

Ryan Clark’s Response to Layoffs

Clark has accepted the situation in good faith, and Sanders’ message came as a quote tweet of Clark’s post.

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“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now,” Clark wrote on X. “My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

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His Instagram comments were hardly different, as he shared a video of himself working out in the morning before he got the news of his dismissal later in the day.

“Proof of Life…Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work,” Clark wrote.

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“The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real. Get moving today y’all!”

ESPN has not commented publicly on the individual names, but insiders believe the cuts are part of a broader Disney restructuring. NFL insider Tom Pelissero was also among those affected.

The layoffs highlight the shifting media landscape as networks consolidate assets and redundancies emerge. For Sanders, however, the loss of Clark and Newton feels personal, removing voices he respected while leaving behind critics he has sparred with.