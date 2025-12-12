Deion Sanders Stunned as Son Shedeur Adds to Family’s $5.5M Collection With Luxury Move

Deion Sanders came for the game, but he left with the housewarming experience. While Coach Prime didn’t just swing by Huntington Bank Field to watch Shedeur Sanders suit up for the Browns, he got the VIP walk-through of his son’s brand-new home in Cleveland. And the Colorado head coach’s reaction said everything you needed to know about the home.

He wasn’t saying a word for the first few seconds, just standing in awe in the hall. Then his voice broke out in excitement, making one thing clear: he was genuinely stunned by Shedeur’s new home. Deion Sanders Jr. captured that moment in a video clip and shared it on Well Off Media. It offered a glimpse of the house’s luxurious setup, from the bedrooms to the drawing room and even the bathrooms.

With spacious rooms, the house features a custom cabinet displaying Shedeur’s sports shoes and a cool music system, along with areas perfectly arranged for his relaxation. In the video, Shedeur even offers a facial towel to the former NFL legend. All of this adds extra flair to the family’s $5.5 million estate, with Deion noting in the video that it shares many similarities with their Texas mansion.

Built in 1999, the sprawling estate sits on nearly six acres and boasts 29,000 square feet of sheer luxury. Eleven bathrooms, nine bedrooms, and a grand foyer with a floating double staircase set the tone. Another striking feature of the property is the huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Shedeur called this Texas mansion home before hitting the NFL, living alongside his father.

The interior of the house features a home theater, a two-lane bowling alley, a steam shower, a barbershop, a fitness center, and an indoor basketball court. The outside has a swimming pool, an eight-acre pond, an outdoor kitchen, a private dock, and vast spaces for entertaining, completing the picture. A 14-bay garage, including oversized bays for larger vehicles, surrounds the estate.

Although Deion’s tour of Shedeur’s home showed off the luxury inside, the property recently faced a shocking incident. Around $200,000 in valuables was stolen during a break-in on Sunday, according to police. Three masked, gloved suspects entered the Browns’ rookie QB’s home at 6:46 p.m. ET and were captured on surveillance cameras ransacking different areas.

They left just 12 minutes later, carrying stolen property, while Sanders was making his NFL debut against the Ravens. While the team lost in that game, Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and was also sacked twice. Still, Shedeur would spend the rest of the 2025 season as the Browns’ starting QB following Dillon Gabriel’s exit with a concussion.

Coach Prime, on the other hand, has always been a doting father to his kids and doesn’t fail to support them even as they have grown older. In a recent instance, while false narratives swirled around Shedeur’s form, his father stepped in to bluntly shut them down.

Deion Sanders’ take on his son’s protection

Shedeur is quickly silencing his critics in the NFL. The Browns’ rookie has put up eye-popping numbers and led the team to a Week 12 win over the Raiders in just three starts.

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot doubted Shedeur was ready for the pro level. He said that the Browns QB needed time to master the full complexity of NFL play.”Just in terms of the play-calling, sliding protection, and managing the motions… he just had to get up to speed. But he has gone lightning-quick up that learning curve,” said Cabot.

Cabot also suggested that Shedeur Sanders’ rapid rise was partly due to extra guidance from head coach Kevin Stefanski.”The reason why Shedeur has learned as quickly as he has is because of all the extra time Kevin Stefanski has put in with him in that office,” said Cabot.

But Deion Sanders wasn’t having it, and he fired back bluntly.

“LIES!” wrote Coach Prime on Instagram.

While his comments fueled speculation of tension between Browns brass and the Sanders family, regardless of the drama, Shedeur is focused on seizing his opportunity.