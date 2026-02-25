Latest
Deion Sanders Suffers Huge Colorado Blow From $6.8B NFL Team on Wednesday

Afreen Kabir

Feb 25, 2026 | 1:43 PM EST

Deion Sanders Suffers Huge Colorado Blow From $6.8B NFL Team on Wednesday

Afreen Kabir

Feb 25, 2026 | 1:43 PM EST

The last season was a nightmare that Deion Sanders wants to quickly get over this year. But without a crucial piece of the puzzle in play, his job just got a whole lot tougher. The NFL has swooped in and poached a key staffer from Boulder.

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is leaving to join the Broncos as their new defensive pass game coordinator. He joined Colorado in 2024 and immediately created an impact on the defense. However, it suffered a massive drop in 2025, finishing last in the Big 12 in total defense.

Deion Sanders will be entering the 2026 season with two new coordinators. He replaced Pat Shurmur with Brennan Marion early in the year. With yet another staffing change, the Buffaloes will have a tough time adapting in the offseason, given the time they have on their hands.

This is a developing story.

