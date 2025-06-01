Deion Sanders Surprises Daughter Shelomi With Special Gift After His Promise to Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders and Nike have a history that’s just as dynamic and flashy as Prime Time, dating back to when he inked a deal with the company in 1992. Sanders was playing both professional baseball and football for Atlanta’s Falcons and Braves back then. Nike rode his crossover appeal to the bank by introducing the legendary Air Diamond Turf line of shoes in 1993, a shoe legendary for its midfoot strap and all-around playability—ideal for the gridiron or the diamond. But their partnership wasn’t without turbulence. By the early 2000s, Sanders and Nike had split up after some discontent on Sanders’ end regarding how he was treated like his own brand. He went on to sign a major contract with Under Armour in 2009, joining up with the rising star brand.

However, in a surprise twist that took many sneakerheads and sports enthusiasts alike by storm, Sanders and Nike renewed their collaboration in 2023. And if you’re familiar with Deion at all, then you know the guy loves to share the limelight, particularly with his family. It shouldn’t come as a shock, then, that Sanders’ love of Nike sneakers carried over into his house, as well.

Deion Sanders has been known to treat his children to the newest kicks, sometimes even having them order customized pairs directly from the Swoosh. Just look at Shedeur, Deion Sanders’ son: Nike designed a special edition of Air DT Max ’96 shoes and cleats in gray and glittery silver for him to carry on the family’s fashion legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this time around, it’s Shelomi Sanders’ turn. Shelomi, who is making a name for herself as a college basketball player, recently gave her fans a glimpse at the benefits of being Coach Prime’s daughter. One day, her Instagram story glows with an image: not one, but three packages of brand-new Nike Kicks! Straight from Coach Prime.

The caption? “Guess what came in the mail.” You can practically hear Deion’s voice in the distance, hyping her out and telling her, ‘You gotta look good to play good! ‘ It’s pure Sanders—ensuring his children not only feel special but look special, too. And it doesn’t end with Shelomi. Deion’s son Shilo, who’s been creating waves in Tampa, recently was on the receiving end of some Prime Time promises.

Shilo, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had said something about wanting some of the personalized cleats in those classic red, pewter, and black. Never one to disappoint his kids or pass up a chance to showcase his connections with Nike, Coach Prime smiled and said to Shilo, “I’ll get in touch with him this weekend so you can tell him what color you want your gear.” That’s coming straight from Deion Sanders. Consider it done!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shelomi Sanders announces a new move

Shelomi Sanders, the youngest of the famous Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ daughters, just made some juicy news that has everyone abuzz in the world of college sports. If you’re familiar with the Sanders family saga, then you know that they’re all about grabbing the headlines, and Shelomi is no exception. She’s making her mark as an up-and-coming basketball star. Shelomi went on social media to reveal her big news. This is at the back of Shelomi making the big switch from Colorado to Alabama last year- against the wishes of Coach Prime.

But Shelomi has not only changed up her college jersey—she’s now venturing into an entirely new world online. She shared with her followers another thrilling piece of news: she’s embarking on her journey as a streamer on Twitch. Now, for those who might not know, Twitch is the go-to if you’re a gamer, a fan of live chats, and interacting with fans in real-time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shelomi, who’s already proved she’s got a game when it comes to basketball, is now delivering the same energy and charm into the streaming scene. When announcing on her Instagram story, Shelomi was beaming, saying to her fans, “Gonna start streaming, go follow my Twitch!!! How much she can’t wait to begin this new adventure. welcoming all to come and join her streams, hang out, and possibly catch a glimpse of some surprise visits from her celebrity family.