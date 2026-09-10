Deion Sanders Takes Advantage Of Week 1 Colorado Upset By Attempting to Poach SEC Commit

Deion Sanders’ Colorado got to a perfect start to their 2026 campaign with an impressive win over Georgia Tech. Heading into their Week 2 matchup against Weber State, the Buffs are planning to use the momentum from the win to solidify their 2027 class. Among the high school prospects coming to Boulder this weekend, there’s one interesting name who has already committed his future to an SEC school.

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Trae’Kerrion Collins, a class of 2027 safety of our Ridgeland High School in Mississippi, announced on X that he will be heading to Boulder to witness the Buffs play Weber State on September 12. However, Collins has already committed to Mississippi State.

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Although the commitment has been described as ‘hard,’ Collins’ recruitment history tells a story that Coach Prime may still have a chance to secure his signature for the 2027 class. The safety initially committed to Ole Miss at the start of his recruiting process.

However, after drawing attention from schools like Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, and Alabama, he reopened his recruitment. Collins took some time to decide his college future. On April 9, 2027, the in-state prospect announced that he is committing to Mississippi State. In his statement, he said that he is looking forward to playing for Jeff Lebby and defensive backs coach Kevie Thompson.

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“Coach Lebby is my guy,” Collins told Rivals in April. “He is a man who is about business, and he holds all his guys to a standard. I have been there multiple times, for games and spring practices, so I have seen it. That was part of why I committed to State.”

Interestingly, the same announcement also included that Collins is shutting down his recruitment. But the visit to Boulder shows that the safety is still looking to evaluate programs. It’ll help Deion Sanders that his defense produced a masterclass against the Yellow Jackets.

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Unlike their 2025 matchup, Georgia Tech’s offense couldn’t get going in Week 1. The Buffs held them to just 13 points, seven of which came from a kickoff touchdown. And when it mattered the most, Colorado stopped Georgia Tech’s last-second field goal attempt to seal the 14-13 win.

Per Pro Football Network, the Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line is the highest-graded line of the opening week. Defensive end Lamont Lester Jr. stood out with three sacks and three quarterback pressures. Cree Thomas, Boo Carter, and Makari Vickers make up the formidable defense.

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Collins, a four-star prospect, is ranked as the 404th-best prospect in the country for the class of 2027. On top of that, he is also the 37th-best safety in the nation and the 12th-best prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports. The Bulldogs have him for now, but Sanders might have something up his sleeve.

The atmosphere at Boulder and at Folsom Field is also breathtaking. Sanders would want his home crowd to light up the show, not just for the team but also to give Collins a good picture. It all comes down to how the Buffaloes perform against the Wildcats.

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At the moment, Colorado has 20 commits in their 2027 class. That includes 5 four-star prospects and 15 three-star prospects. At Collins’ position, Deion Sanders has already gotten the commitment of 4-star safety Gabe Jenkins out of Pittsburgh. The class also includes 3-star safety Samari Howard.

But Collins won’t be the only high school prospect visiting Boulder this weekend. Colorado is also hosting four-star edge rusher Jayden Bates, who is a class of 2029 prospect. His four-star status this early in his recruitment shows he is impressing scouts.