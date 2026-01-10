brand-logo
Deion Sanders Takes Immediate Damage Control Action After Colorado Suffers Locker Room Blow

By Yogesh Thanwani

Jan 10, 2026 | 12:08 PM EST

Imago

Imago

Deion Sanders is moving fast to plug the holes in his secondary. 30 players have already left Boulder, and just days after losing starting safety Tawfiq Byard to the transfer portal, Coach Prime is already hosting Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette for an official visit. 

The news broke Friday when Fontenette’s representative confirmed the 6-foot-2, 220-pound safety is currently in Colorado. Fontenette could be a massive get for the Buffaloes as they try to salvage their 2026 roster. Fontenette was a two-year starter for Vanderbilt in their “star” position. He can line up in the box, cover slot receivers, or drop back as a traditional safety. 

What makes Fontenette such an appealing target is his SEC pedigree and immediate availability with one year of eligibility remaining. He recorded 52 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups in 2025 while playing in the nation’s toughest conference. This is solid production from a guy who can play multiple roles. Fontenette originally transferred to Vanderbilt from TCU before the 2024 season and earned a 68.1 PFF grade last year, proving he can hold his own against elite competition.

This is a developing story…

