Deion Sanders Takes It Upon Himself to Inspire Change Within the CU Campus

For Deion Sanders, a single piece of trash is more than just litter. It’s a crack in the foundation of the culture he’s setting in Colorado. And on the CU campus, he’s making it his personal mission to clean house, both literally and figuratively.

“This is the first loose piece of trash that I’ve ever seen on this campus,” Deion Sanders said on Well Off Media. “I’ve been here for a minute. What’s the date? Sunday? This is Saturday. What do we expect? Yeah. And it’s right by the hill. Right by the hill. Pull me back. Oh my God—Girl Scout cookies. Let me tell y’all something.

Which ones are the best? I remember these. Look, I got a little money. I used to just buy the whole thing from them. No need to work, just give me all the cookies. I’m good at it. I’m not a cookie guy, but I remember these Girl Scout cookies, man. I didn’t know they were still doing it.”

He took a campus tour of Colorado and, for the very first time, spotted trash on campus, which shocked him to his core. He made a point of picking it up and putting it in the trash can. Small gestures like these make him a perfect role model for kids.

Later, he was walking and joked about the Girl Scouts and how he used to be a Cub Scout. Colorado, and especially Sanders, has always been particular about cleanliness. Back in 2024, a locker room video surfaced showing messy items thrown around. Sanders warned players that there will be consequences if they refuse to grow mentally.

It’s a pattern he took out during his time with Jackson State. When he found out the facility’s restrooms were not up to his standards, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Instead of having the staff clean it, he taped signs above the toilets in the JSU locker room. It read, “Treat this toilet like your Mama got next!” The players had to clean up the mess to ensure their aim was accurate.

Sanders’ focus on discipline extends beyond the physical environment. He also nurtures a specific mindset, drawing inspiration from unexpected sources, such as the passion of a Black church homecoming service, to fuel his team.

“We gonna take care of this after practice, and if one of y’all quits, you’re off the team,” Sanders said. “If one of y’all shed it out or comes up with a certain illness or a sudden ailment, your locker gonna be clean as well. We’re not gonna live like that.

It’s not just about the campus; it’s also about the staff who work day and night to keep it clean. And Sanders made sure players respect one another as part of the culture he is building.

“This is ridiculous, right?” Sanders said back in 2024. “Who’s supposed to clean that up? Once you go to the bathroom after practice, make sure there’s nothing on it. If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flushed, everyone is gonna come back to the complex; we are gonna run.”

While Sanders is meticulously building a culture of accountability from the ground up, the pressure to translate that discipline into on-field success is immense. Especially given the university’s significant financial investment in him.

Deion Sanders faces major pressure

Deion Sanders enters another season with massive pressure after a 3-9 season. What makes the stress surge even more is his $10.8 million salary, which makes him the 10th-highest-paid coach and No. 9 in the nation. After that kind of investment, the team will be expected to produce results.

In three seasons at Colorado, Deion Sanders had a 16-21 record. The only successful season was 2024, when they produced a Heisman winner, Travis Hunter, went to a bowl game, and finished 9-4. The level of inconsistency in the program in the last three years is problematic. Given the 3-9 record last year, some might wonder whether paying Sanders a high coaching salary is justified.

With more than 45 players leaving the program, bringing stability is critical, especially with NIL playing its part. With a roster in flux and immense financial pressure, Sanders is betting that his intense focus on off-field culture will be crucial to reversing Colorado’s fortunes and justifying his high-profile tenure.