Deion Sanders Takes Subtle Jab at Daughter’s Ex-Fiancé for Missing Special Family Event

The Sanders family celebrated the birthday of their youngest family member, Snow, Deiondra Sanders’s son. While everyone was there to celebrate the youngest, Deiondra’s ex-fiancé, Jacquees, was missing in the action, and Coach Prime wasn’t happy about it.

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Deiondra posted a tweet on X on August 8: “So thankful for the ones who have shown up for Snow to celebrate with him.” To which Coach Sanders had a snarky reply and an indirect jab at Jacquees, writing, “Lololol.”

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Deiondra and Jacquees called off their engagement after a public fallout between the pair. The main issue emerged from the R&B singer’s collaboration with his ex, rapper DeJ Loaf.

While the latter denied that anything was going on, Jacquees recently admitted that he entered into a relationship with Deiondra before properly moving on from Loaf. Deiondra took to X and said that she was “blinded by love” and ignored the warnings from family and friends about her ex.

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However, the two still maintained a healthy co-parenting arrangement for their 2-year-old son, though. Because she has raved about their healthy co-parenting, Jacquees was expected to show up for the party she held for their son’s birthday. However, he did not attend.

Jacquees, who is an R&B singer, was performing at a concert on August 8. While he couldn’t be there in person, he gave his son a special shout-out and had the crowd wish him a happy birthday. The two share an exceptional father-son bond.

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On Snow’s 1st birthday, he planned a trip to Disney for his son. Jacquees posted a live video from the theme park: “I spend all my cash on you, Disney World, my son’s first birthday man. We’re out here going in the rain for my boy.” He also shared a touching public message calling Snow his “everything.”

Coach Sanders and Jacquees don’t have a good relationship. It is defined by strict boundaries and professional distance. While this comment might be an indirect jab at him, there have been instances in the past when he has fired straight shots at him.

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In a viral behind-the-scenes video captured by Well Off Media, Coach Prime directly confronted Deiondra for venting her co-parenting frustrations on social media. Visibly frustrated by the internet drama, Sanders issued a strict rule to his daughter: “But can you stop, though? Can you not do anything to get the Sanders family on The Shade Room?”

Deion Sanders’s birthday twin with Snow

The best part of Snow”s birthday is that he gets to share it with the legendary Coach Prime, who is his grandfather. Both of them were born on August 9. While birthday wishes poured in for him, his first reply was to his grandson Snow, who he wished a happy birthday on Instagram.

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“Happy Blessed Peaceful Birthday to my grandson Snow! I know your mom has a production going on for a 2-year-old that won’t remember this EVER, but stay strong and let her do her thing. She loves you to life. #GrandHitta #PapaPrime #PresentPop”

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Coach Sanders turned 59 today. He had an ideal birthday celebration at Colorado’s fall camp practice with his team. The players presented him with a cake and sang to him inside the athletic facilities to kick off the morning film session. Many tributes flew in with well-wishes.