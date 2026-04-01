Deion Sanders’ 313lb OL Asks For Cheese Burger After Epic Pro Day

Behind every NFL aspirant, there’s a year’s worth of sacrifice. And for Xavier Hill, after months of dieting and training under Deion Sanders, his efforts paid off at Colorado’s Pro Timing Day. And for the 6’5, 315-pound OL, that sacrifice came with one very specific craving.

“Just, I would say just being able to keep your weight down, you know what I’m saying? Just like this whole year, I’ve been craving a cheeseburger this whole year,” Xavier Hill confessed after his epic pro day performance on March 31. “So I just want to go get a cheeseburger right now… I’ll probably go to Five Guys. Triple cheeseburger.”

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That’s a deserving treat for someone who made sure nobody in attendance forgot his name. Xavier Hill clocked a clean 5.0-second 40-yard dash, making it an impressive feat for someone his size. If he had participated at the NFL combine, he would’ve been in the top-10 among OLs with his timing. But again, he showed up even in the vertical, recording a 30-inch leap. So his post-drill comment shows his belief that he earned every bite of that cheeseburger he’s been craving all year.

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Xavier Hill’s performance was the result of a year-long grind that started the moment Deion Sanders pulled him out of the transfer portal last April. Ranked No. 4 overall in that cycle, he became one of Colorado’s most important pickups that demanded instant credibility in the trenches. And he became one of the few constants for a team that struggled to a 3-9 finish.

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Hill played 11 games, started 10, and logged the third-most snaps on the offensive line. By the time his final collegiate season closed, he had three sacks and 11 QB hurries. Pro Football Focus even graded him as the top guard in the Big 12, and the third-best pass blocker overall. He turned several heads with his dominant production including a couple of BuffStampede’s voices.

“Hill has all the physical tools that NFL teams covet in an offensive lineman,” Leo Rivera IV noted. “If he refines his technique and consistency, he could hear his name called very early on draft day.”

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“Xavier Hill really stood out today with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism,” Adam Munsterteiger wrote. “He’s going to be a player that a lot of NFL teams are going to be keeping a close eye on leading up to the draft.”

The ceiling is high for Xavier Hill, a Mississippi native, who started his career at LSU, where he played just six games over three seasons. Then came Memphis, where he blossomed into a two-time first-team all-conference tackle. Finally, Colorado became his final one-year stop that became his proving ground. And now, six seasons later, he’s got a real shot at the NFL. But he wasn’t the only one trying to turn Boulder into a launching pad.

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Colorado’s Pro Day served as a great exposure for Deion Sanders’ players

Colorado’s Pro Timing Day featuring 19 Buff players was far from boring. 28 NFL franchises showed up with scouts from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots scattered across the field with eyes locked in. Even with no Combine invites from Colorado this year, Boulder became a must-stop on the pre-draft circuit. That’s the Deion Sanders effect and the talent showed up.

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QB Kaidon Salter posted a 35.5-inch vertical and ran a 4.61-second 40. WR Sincere Brown, who flashed big-play ability during the season, recorded a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. While players like Hill, Salter, and Brown brought upside, players like Zarian McGill, Zylon Crisler, Preston Hodge, and Jeremiah Brown all brought reliability.

For Deion Sanders, the Pro Day performance was validation because even in a losing season, he’s building something that NFL teams are paying attention to. And on a day where a 313-pound OL turned heads with his speed, it makes sense. Xavier Hill will get his burger, no doubt, but the biggest reward is yet to come on draft night.