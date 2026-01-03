Deion Sanders-Trained Alabama LB Makes Announcement During Transfer Portal

In December 2024, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watched one of his most reliable linebackers walk into the portal. Alabama moved quickly, adding Nikhai Hill-Green who had just finished second on the Buffaloes’ roster in tackles. It hurt back then, after all the great games played and unforgettable lessons learned. But the Buff-turned-Tide knows where to credit his success to.

Alabama’s season officially ended after a painful loss to Indiana. And just as the transfer portal window opened on January 2 through 16, Nikhai Hill-Green made his next move public. He posted two photos on X and captioned with folded hands. First, he thanked Alabama football for welcoming him and making him one of his own.

“With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft,” he posted.

In a follow-up frame, he widened the lens, crediting every stop that shaped him, tagging the logos of Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, and Alabama.

“Thank you College football for helping me make great connections, build lifelong bonds with teammates & coaches, and giving me the opportunity to play and graduate from the most prestigious universities in the world,” he wrote.

Nikhai Hill-Green gained visibility through his lone season under Deion Sanders in Boulder. In 2024 at Colorado, he played in all 12 games and started the final 11. He finished with 82 total tackles, 54 unassisted, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven third-down stops, five tackles for zero, four pass breakups, two interceptions, two QB hurries, and two fourth-down stops. He ranked fifth in the Big 12 in unassisted tackles, 13th in tackles per game, and third in tackles for loss. The postseason recognition followed with All-Big 12 Coaches Second Team, All-Big 12 AP Second Team, and CFN All-Big 12 Second Team.

There have also been lessons. During Colorado’s 49-24 win over Utah, Nikhai Hill-Green stopped a drive and celebrated with a gesture that crossed a line. Deion Sanders stormed toward him immediately.

“This is not the NFL!!” Sanders reprimanded. “These refs throw penalties on that. Do not do that!”

“Yes, sir!” Hill-Green replied, taking accountability for his action.

No flag was thrown, but the message was clear. Deion Sanders was protecting a player he believed could play on Sundays. Because he has glowing praise for the 6’2, 235-pound linebacker.

“He comes to play. He’s a student of the game,” he said. “He plays very physical. I think he had some tremendous physical stops today as well. He lines the guys up, gets them going. He’s like a pro out there.”

But Colorado just honed what was already implanted. Before the Buffs, there was Charlotte in 2023. In his lone season with the 49ers, he played 11 games, started seven, and finished second on the team with 73 tackles, including a team-high nine for loss. He added two sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble, earning Third-Team All-American Conference honors.

His foundation was built at Michigan from 2020 to 2022. Nikhai Hill-Green played 17 games across three seasons, made six starts, and totaled 51 tackles. His most active year came in 2021, when he played 14 games, started six, and finished with 50 tackles. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice. All of that leads cleanly to his final stop, and the one that sharpened his NFL profile the most.

Nikhai Hill-Green at Alabama

At Alabama, Nikhai Hill-Green worked primarily in a rotational role at inside linebacker, appearing in 14 games with two starts. He recorded 54 tackles, fourth-most on the defense, with 3.5 tackles for loss. He added three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two QB pressures and was named a defensive power player of the week by the Alabama coaches for his performance against LSU.

The game logs show steady impact. He recorded six tackles against Wisconsin, forced and recovered a fumble against LSU, and had seven tackles against Missouri and South Carolina. He also had a team-leading seven tackles and two pass breakups against Georgia in Atlanta. Even in the CFP first round win over Oklahoma, he added tackles and pressure.

Nikhai Hill-Green’s announcement came with clarity. Four schools, multiple systems, and one consistent trait followed him everywhere. He produced, he adjusted, and he earned trust. As the transfer portal churns, his decision stands apart as he is preparing for the next level.