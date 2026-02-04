Deion Sanders Travels 1400+ Miles to Recruit 5′10″, 170-Lb Alabama Prospect

In the battle for the nation’s top talent, Deion Sanders is proving that no distance is too great, especially when it means poaching a top prospect from the heart of Alabama. Coach Prime logged over 1,400 miles from Boulder to Mobile for a priority cornerback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the 2026 recruiting class largely settled with over 40 new players, Deion Sanders is now shifting his focus to the 2027 class, where the Buffaloes have yet to land a commitment. With spots to fill, Coach Prime is already hitting the recruiting trail hard for the 2027 class. And Sanders has identified a massive target, Miguel Wilson, who’s among the top defensive backs in the state of Alabama.

To show Wilson just how high he is on their board, Deion Sanders and his staff traveled to meet him in person. The 5′10″, 170-pound cornerback already holds offers from teams like NC State, the Kentucky Wildcats, and Samford, who can be a major threat for Deion Sanders and his program. What Miguel Wilson is looking for is a “fair” opportunity to prove what he can do on the field, and for that, he is considering moving north of Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am trying to make it up to Kentucky, NC State, and some other schools for spring practices,” Wilson said. “I want a school that is not going to give me anything. I just want to go somewhere where I have a fair chance of getting playing time. I want to be somewhere that I can develop and not have to hit the transfer portal. Education is important to me because one day you have to hang the cleats up.”



Although he’s eyeing Kentucky, Colorado could be the perfect fit for Wilson. He expects to play, and Deion Sanders is known to give chances to young players. Just take Julian Sayin as proof. Even though he didn’t get the QB1 position in the 2025 season right away, Sanders had to use him in the end when things got tough. If Wilson can make an impact on the field, there’s no way he is redshirting the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we’re recruiting you, we want you to play. I’m not stopping you from playing,” Sanders said during a team meeting last year. “You got to be trusted so much that we can trust you there… You gonna make a play? Make a case. I got you.”

Beyond just offering early playing time, Colorado also boasts a recent history of developing elite talent in the secondary. Look no further than Travis Hunter, who played as a two-way star, won the Heisman, and took the Buffs to a 9-4 season before being selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But while it looks like Colorado could meet Miguel Wilson’s expectations, landing him won’t be that easy for Sanders. Other programs are circling the cornerback as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deion Sanders might face a tough battle against an SEC team

Mississippi State welcomed several 2027 and 2028 class prospects to Starkville for a junior day event on Saturday. The prospects toured the facilities, learned about the program, and got a glimpse of their potential future with the Bulldogs. One of the visitors who stood out for MS was, of course, Miguel Wilson. He spoke about his visit to Mississippi State, and he seemed impressed with the Bulldogs’ program.

“It was a great experience. They showed a lot of love. I should be getting back in touch with them soon. I really had a great conversation with Coach Thomas and Coach (Corey) Bell,” Wilson stated. “Coach Bell is a good coach. I can tell that he knows what he is talking about… I believe I can trust him to develop me as a player on and off the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs have yet to offer a scholarship to Miguel Wilson, but the momentum is already building.

“They didn’t really say anything about an offer yet, but I feel like it is going to come soon,” Wilson said.

Mississippi State’s NFL talent pool, which includes players like Cam Danlee, who earned All-SEC honors and entered the NFL draft, and Emmanuel Forbes, came from their cornerback room. That could be the turning point for Wilson. It remains to be seen if Deion Sanders can secure his commitment amid Mississippi State’s pursuit.