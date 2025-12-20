Deion Sanders Turns Emotional as CU Player Who Helped Him Reach 2024 Bowl Game Makes Career Announcement

For Deion Sanders, the measure of a season isn’t just in wins, but in the bonds he forges. One unsung pillar served as the foundation for Colorado’s 2024 comeback, which resulted in a postseason appearance at the Valero Alamo Bowl. And it hit differently for Coach Prime when he announced his decision to move on.

“My man you have no idea of how much I’m gonna miss u, your focus, your leadership & your consistency! I’m proud of the man u are and if u need any help with anything I gotcha. #CoachPrime,” Sanders replied to long snapper Kameron Hawkin’s X post, in which the Colorado player announced his decision to declare for the NFL draft.

Hawkins started his college life at Arizona after joining the Wildcats as the fifth-ranked long snapper in the 2020 class. In his four years with the program, the long snapper hardly saw game action. The California native was looking for a starting role at the position, and that’s when Coach Prime came calling in 2024.

Colorado’s 2024 season ended with a tough Valero Alamo Bowl defeat to BYU, but it also had its share of noise and national spotlight. But the consistent, overlooked components that kept the Buffaloes afloat week after week were hidden behind the headlines. Hawkins played all 13 games and performed 124 long-snapping duties almost flawlessly, embodying exactly what Deion Sanders preaches about trust and reliability.

Hawkins also contributed to Colorado’s 2025 season, playing in all 12 games. He recorded long snaps on all 67 punts and 33 FG/PAT attempts. Coach Prime’s reaction made sense once the player spoke for himself. Pouring out gratitude to God, to family, and to teammates, but the most personal words were reserved for Sanders and Colorado.

“To Coach Prime and everyone at Colorado, thank you for everything!” Hawkins wrote. “Thank you for taking a chance on a young man that was only seeking an opportunity, and believing in me. Your trust, wisdom, and support means more than you know. You challenged me to grow as a player, a leader, and a man, and for that I am forever thankful. Love you 2 life!

Now that the chapter is over, he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, making him the third Buffalo to do so after Zarian McGill and Sincere Brown. And at that very moment, beyond snaps or roster movement, rather, the story was about a coach watching one of his own take the next step, proud and fully invested long after the final whistle. And his departure wasn’t the only one that left Colorado fans replaying “what if” moments.

Glimpses of promise, then goodbye

Sincere Brown’s time at Colorado ended quietly, the way some high-upside stories do. After just one season in Boulder, the Buffaloes’ WR declared for the NFL Draft, leaving behind glimpses of the potential of what could’ve been a full breakout. Brown, a former FCS star with track-speed energy, was intrigued when he came, but the Big 12 was harsh. That game against Delaware, with four receptions, 120 yards, and a score, will live in Colorado fans’ memories forever. It seemed as though the switch had finally flipped.

But it never fully did. Brown was unable to get back to the same rhythm following that breakout. For the rest of the season, he failed to surpass 68 yards or catch four receptions. Although he scored against Delaware and Wyoming, the Big 12 defenses mostly held him in check. Colorado is already planning for the future, while Brown continues. With Julian “JuJu” Lewis waiting in the wings at quarterback and Brennan Marion taking over as offensive coordinator, Boulder may soon pull in wideouts once more.

Another departure followed when center Zarian McGill announced he’s entering the 2026 NFL Draft. The Louisiana Tech transfer only played one season in Colorado. McGill led a rebuilt offensive line and provided consistency in the middle by starting every game. Pro Football Focus backed it up, grading him as Colorado’s highest-rated offensive player at 72.5. Even though he is now predicted to be an undrafted free agent, his one-year influence at Boulder will live on.

For Colorado, the offseason is about the lasting imprint of a program where players move on, but the bond with Coach Prime doesn’t end when the season does.