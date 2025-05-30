Deion Sanders’ Undrafted CU Prodigy ‘Brought to Tears’ After Green Bay Packers’ Major Announcement

Before the 2024 season began, two former teammates took different exits off the same highway. One to Deion Sanders’ Colorado. The other to Mario Cristobal‘s Miami. They were Houston teammates for two seasons, brothers on the field, bonded by sweat and grit, bleeding together in 2022-23. After the 2024 season, both watched the draft clock expire without hearing their names. No Day 3 miracle. No hats on stage. No phone calls that change lives. Just silence and that undrafted sting that hits different when you know your value. But on Thursday, destiny changed for one of them.

Sam Brown Jr. finally got the call. The Green Bay Packers are signing the Miami WR to their 90-man roster, which was announced by GM Brian Gutekunst. To make room, they waived injured DL Jeremiah Martin. This news, posted by packersinsider_ struck a chord in Chidozie Nwankwo’s heart. Sharing the post on his Instagram story on May 29, he wrote, “Brought tears to my eyes 🙏🏾 God is good bro !!!” tagging his former teammate.

Sam Brown Jr’s path wasn’t easy. He was a 4-star kid out of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who took the scenic route to West Virginia (2020-21), Houston (2022-23), and one last ride with Miami (2024). The 6’2, 200-pounder showed up at the Miami Dolphins’ rookie camp in early May. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and hit 41.5” in the vertical leap. But even with 1,903 yards and nine TDs across 43 games with 28 starts and an All-Big 12 honorable mention in his bag, he didn’t get that draft day moment.

But now, Brown’s set for a new career in Green Bay, wearing No. 17. The 22-year-old will be battling for a spot in the Packers’ crowded WR room that already has 12 receivers. Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Bo Melton, and recent draft additions like Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and after-draft signee Jadon Janke make it a tough spot to crack. But Brown’s used to being overlooked. He just keeps catching passes and making believers. Meanwhile, the Block Bully’s still waiting.

Chidozie Nwankwo is still waiting and believing

It’s not hard to wonder why Chidozie Nwankwo still hasn’t found his place in the NFL. At 5’11, 290 pounds, he’s not your typical front-seven freak, but he’s a threat on the D-line. Transferring from Houston to Boulder in 2024 wasn’t just a football move. It was a father’s decision. He wanted his daughter to grow up with more stability, more love, and more dreams, even if it means making sacrifices now. So he bet on himself and joined Deion Sanders’ program.

Last fall, he balled out with 31 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and an FF. He did 30 bench press reps at Colorado’s Pro Day. He even made it to All-Big 12 honorable mention twice. But come April, reality hit hard on him and Deion Sanders too. Because the Buffs HC was certain he’d be on a new NFL team by April when he told him in February, “I’m pushing you, sir. I’m back here pushing you every time a scout comes here. I’m going to say you better go get it.”

But this story isn’t over yet. Chidozie Nwankwo isn’t the type of player you leave behind for long. He’s got the talent, the grit, and the drive to work. The NFL should consider taking a chance on a dawg like him.