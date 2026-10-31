Deion Sanders Urged to Give Up on Coaching and Accept New Role to Salvage His Career: “Asking Too Much”

Colorado didn’t just lose to Oklahoma State. It completely collapsed. Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes led 24-23 at halftime on October 24, only to get humiliated 34-0 in the second half and lose 57-24. Five straight defeats, a miserable 2-5 record, and an 0-4 start in the Big 12 have left Colorado as the conference’s only team without a league win.

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The collapse has intensified scrutiny of Deion Sanders, and former NFL MVP Cam Newton believes Colorado’s biggest name is better suited for an executive role than the sidelines.

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“I think Coach Prime’s greatest asset to college football should be in the college football program to some capacity, not as a head coach. I think Coach Prime’s calling should be a GM. You name another person that knows the game, that knows player representation, and that can really get through to the players. He doesn’t have the capacity to be so hands-on with how certain things is run. That doesn’t suit him. I don’t care what it is, but as a head coach, you’re asking too much for Prime,” Newton said on his 4th & 1 podcast on October 29.

Newton first floated the idea in July, following Colorado’s 3-9 season in 2025. He argued that Sanders’ ability to connect with players and navigate the NIL landscape would make him a stronger executive than a head coach.

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“Everybody knows how much I love me some Prime, but we have to say it how it needs to be said. I don’t think Deion Sanders is in the best situation as a head coach. I think Deion Sanders would be a perfect GM in this climate of NIL,” Newton said, as reported by Pro Football Network in July.

Newton even suggested Florida State as a potential destination.

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“I think with Coach Prime’s expertise, his greatest value is relatability. I really have grown to appreciate Deion way beyond football. He will be an unbelievable executive for any college program,” Newton said.

His latest criticism focused on Colorado’s results and the need for accountability.

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“When you got a record at a school where it’s 18 of 26, that ain’t it. So, all in all, we have to be able to hold everybody accountable. This ain’t foreign. This ain’t nothing new. I think Coach Prime’s impact on college football is valuable. I’m not saying expunge him from any type of connectivity. What I am saying is, man, they doing my dog dirty. Keep him playing to his strengths. Put him in an executive role where he now can consult or have an impact from afar of an organization,” Newton said.

Sanders inherited a 1-11 program and finished 4-8 in 2023 before improving to 9-4 in 2024 behind Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Both departed for the NFL, and Colorado regressed to 3-9 in 2025. The Buffaloes have struggled to recover, although Newton’s reference to an “18 of 26” record requires clarification.

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Newton also questioned the instability within Sanders’ coaching staff.

“The thing that nobody’s talking about, though, is he has a revolving door in the staff meeting or in his staff. When you have a departure of coaches, if I’m a recruit and I’m seeing the inability for stability in the coaching staff, that’s a red flag in itself,” Newton said.

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Colorado lost several assistants after the 2025 season, including defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who joined the Denver Broncos, and defensive line coach Domata Peko, who moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The recruiting numbers offer little encouragement. Colorado’s 2026 class ranked No. 67 nationally and 15th in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, despite landing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis in the previous cycle.

Newton believes an executive position would allow Sanders to influence recruiting, roster construction, and player development without managing the daily demands of coaching.

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Colorado hosts Kansas State on October 31 and needs four wins in its remaining five games to become bowl-eligible. There is no indication Sanders is considering an executive role, and Newton’s proposal remains an outside opinion.

But with Colorado still searching for its first Big 12 victory, questions about Sanders’ future are becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.