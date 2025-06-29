Deion Sanders Urged to Rethink Colorado Plan as 315lbs Athlete Snubs Him for Brent Venables’ Program

Just when it looked like Deion Sanders and Colorado were turning the corner, the rug got pulled out from under them. Days after landing Preston Ashley, the Buffaloes suffered a significant setback, losing out on Windsor’s 6’5″, 320-pound interior offensive lineman to Brent Venables’ team. This isn’t just a missed recruit; it’s a major blow. The lineman’s value extends beyond his impressive size and strength; he’s a highly skilled player who dominates the run game with a wide base, long reach, and exceptional balance. Now, with an already thin class of 4 commits, losing a player of such caliber only deepens the depth concerns Sanders’ squad is already facing up front.

Bill Bedenbaugh landed a major recruiting win, securing four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt for Oklahoma’s 2026 class. Schmitt, who also had offers from Alabama and Colorado, announced his commitment at Windsor High School in Colorado. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me. I was a kid with a dream walking in, and I feel like I’ve done my part. … It’s been a great journey, and I’m super blessed, but with all of that being said, I’m here to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma,” Schmitt said.

This pledge is Bedenbaugh’s highest-rated offensive lineman for the 2026 cycle. Schmitt joins four-star recruits Noah Best and Bowe Bentley, propelling OU from a slow start to a strong June recruiting performance. Before Schmitt’s commitment, Oklahoma ranked 43rd in the 2026 class; now, they’re rapidly climbing. This is a setback for Deion Sanders’ team, still searching for offensive line talent.

But Colorado’s insider David isn’t putting Colorado out of the contention yet, and he makes his stance clear on the David Talks Buffs podcast. “Man, this is a bit of a bummer from Colorado’s side of things. You would have hoped that Coach Prime and our staff, Gunnar White, you know, our three-headed monster with the uh offensive line coaches, could have closed this deal. But as it remains to be seen right now, he’s going to be a Sooner, but I still wouldn’t leave Colorado completely out of it. You know, we’ll see what happens throughout the regular season,” David said. His ties to Colorado might pull him towards them.

via Imago Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Windsor Wizards right tackle Deacon Schmitt excels in the trenches, earning Colorado 1st team all-state honors after leading his offense to nearly 3,000 rushing yards at a remarkable 7 yards per carry. His dedication extends beyond the field; Schmitt hones his skills at Six Zero Academy, a premier Parker-based football and strength facility run by former Colorado Buffaloes lineman Matt McChesney. Known for developing numerous college-bound athletes, the academy sees something exceptional in Schmitt. McChesney simply calls him “elite” and notes his “all-in” approach. But despite losing Schmitt’s commitment, there’s another playmaker Deion Sanders is eyeing.

Deion Sanders eyeing on another major flip target

With the Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback competition heating up between freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter, the coaching staff is already looking ahead. Four-star quarterback Michael Clayton II, currently committed to Illinois, reported Friday that Coach Deion Sanders offered him a scholarship. Colorado, lacking a 2026 quarterback commit, hopes Clayton will fill that need.

Clayton, formerly of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, recently transferred to Miami Edison Senior High, aligning with Colorado’s focus on Miami-area recruiting. Last season, the 6’4″, 200-pound quarterback threw for 1,395 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, leading the Seminoles to a 10-2 record in Florida’s tough 7A division. His impressive performance clearly impressed Coach Prime and his staff.

There’s a reason why Deion Sanders ’ going all in for him. Ranked 43rd nationally among quarterbacks in the 2026 class and a top 100 prospect in Florida (247Sports), he is worth the push. But he has a long list of powerhouses to fight against, like Auburn, Iowa, Miami, and Nebraska, plus Big 12 schools Baylor, Cincinnati, and UCF.

While currently committed to Illinois, Colorado’s offer could change things. Illinois, with 22 commits (247Sports ranks them 5th in the Big Ten, 15th nationally), boasts Clayton as their sole quarterback. Best part? Even he seems hooked with the program as he hit X with excitement, saying, “#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado.”

Last season, Coach Prime revealed his selective approach to recruiting high school players, prioritizing impact over numbers. “Let’s say we get 25 high school players. How many are gonna play that freshman year at the most? Let’s say four of five. So now you got 20 guys redshirted. When you go through that spring with that 20 guys redshirted, how many are you gonna retain after that spring? How many are gonna jump in the portal on you?” Sanders said. “If any one of you are gonna go statistically and try to calculate this, I’ve already done it… Why don’t I just focus on 10 (high school signees)?”

With Clayton now on their list, Colorado seems poised to invest in a smaller group of high-impact players.