Deion Sanders Urges Athletes to Not Prioritize Football; Gives Advice That Saved Son Shilo’s Career

The NIL era has fundamentally changed the mindset of high school players entering college. Now you see millions being handed out to 18-year-olds. In that context, where should the priority of a high school athlete lie? If Deion Sanders is to be believed, the next generation of football stars should not focus on the money, as only a select few get to make it.

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“Attention all high school Athletes please stop CHASING offers and chase GREATNESS,” Coach Prime wrote in a social media post on X. “Chase a 3.5 GPA or better. Chase good manners, Chase Character, Chase the Passing SAT & ACT score and Chase the Lord because u gon need him. #Truth #CoachPrime.”

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This isn’t the first time that Coach Prime is advocating against chasing the bag. Two months ago, he appeared on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and pointed out that student-athletes prioritizing money over development are hurting themselves in the long run.

It’s not really a stance against athletes getting paid. Simply, many high school prospects are increasingly making their college choices based on who’s paying the most rather than who’s developing them better to have a career in the pros.

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“The first mistake they make is chasing the bag. Chase the game. The game got the bag. Don’t chase the bag. The bag ain’t got the game,” Sanders said.

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And that is what Coach Prime has been advocating to his players at Colorado. His coaching philosophy involves developing players beyond football. So, it’s not just about what a player can do on the field. Instead, he wants them to be better men who are prepared for life after the game. That involves academic excellence.

We see that philosophy in his son, Shilo Sanders. Shilo was undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was given a $2.69 million deal that would only materialize if he made the active roster. Unfortunately, he did not.

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Shilo was involved in a brawl in his final preseason game and left the team afterward. For his brawl, he was fined $4,669, which was over 70% of the signing bonus (1,572) and the workout bonus (4,830) he got from the Buccaneers. Clearly, there is almost no chance he returns to the NFL, which leaves his academic performance as his only option.

As a college athlete, Shilo maintained a 4.0 GPA while studying organizational leadership at Jackson State University before transferring to the University of Colorado to pursue his Master’s degree in the same field.

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Athletes have had bigger battles to fight since the advent of NIL deals, social media, and several other distractions that do anything but help athletes improve their game. For many, money comes before they understand financial discipline, responsibility, and sports discipline, which ultimately negatively impacts their careers.

Shilo Sanders gives up on NFL career

Recently, Shilo Sanders had a conversation with a former teammate and admitted to giving up on his NFL career. He claimed he has quit training and is no longer trying to get in shape, despite his friend’s encouragement.

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“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light at the end of my tunnel,” Shilo said.

And even when his friend tried suggesting that a random opportunity could come from anywhere, he admitted, “It was great advice and great perspective,” but remained unyielding. Having maintained a brilliant academic record, Shilo has another chance to hit it big outside football. And his father wants others to learn from this.