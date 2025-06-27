Deion Sanders Urges People to Get Rid of Toxic Spirits on 12 Year Anniversary of Divorce with Ex-Wife Pilar

When personalities like Deion Sanders speak, people listen. Coach Prime is known for speaking his mind, whether it’s in front of the cameras or on social media. His words are enough to light a fire under his players or stop fans mid-scroll for a moment to read what he’s said. And recently, on a date that marks a personal chapter in his life, the Colorado HC had something to say.

Coach Prime left a legendary legacy in the sport, but he has also been through nearly everything in his life, whether it’s fame, criticism, or heartbreak. He is one of those celebrities who has lived his life in the public eye. It’s been 12 years since that high-profile divorce of Deion with Pilar Sanders happened. No one could forget those headlines with custody fights, legal battles, and the emotional toll on both sides. And now, the Colorado head coach chose his 12-year divorce anniversary to tell people to stay away from “ungrateful, unthankful & unappreciative people”. He did not take any names directly, but you can connect the dots as to who he was really pointing at.

“An unthankful spirit gives off a scent that u can smell from a mile away. Rid yourself of ungrateful, unthankful & unappreciative people because they will soon affect your peace. Continue to appreciate the simple things & watch them grow.” Deion wrote on X. Though he didn’t mention the name of his ex-wife, the timing of the post says everything.

Those who’ve been following him for a long time must know that he speaks from lived experience. It may sound like another motivational quote from him, but those words hold a lot of weight, especially when it comes from a personality like him who’s been through one of the messiest divorces in sports history. He has always been spiritual, crediting God for whatever he’s achieved both in personal and professional life.

Deion and Pilar married in 1999 and has three children together: Shilo, Shelomi, and Shedeur Sanders. In 2008, the couple even appeared in a reality show, Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love, which put their relationship and family in the public eye. However, three years later in 2011, they filed for divorce, which was approved in June 2013. Deion was given custody of their three children, which was indeed a big legal victory. Pilar has been very active in supporting her sons, and has stood by Shilo and Shedeur throughout their college football to NFL journey.

Pilar will always have Shilo and Shedeur as her major flex, but Coach Prime had them even closer. Both his sons were also his pupils in the Colorado Buffaloes football program. And now both have hit the NFL road. Shedeur to the Cleveland Browns and Shilo to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – leaving Coach Prime alone in Boulder. Recently, Deion was also diagnosed with a mysterious health issue and has been battling against it.

Deion Sanders isn’t alone in his health battle

The 57-year-old star HC has been through a lot of injuries in his life. Despite retiring professionally from the sport, the injuries haven’t left him alone, as those issues kept creeping back. He’s had surgeries on his legs in 2022 and 2023. And now again, another health issue has emerged. Deion and his close ones have decided not to disclose the kind of health issue he is dealing with. However, in these tough times, he’s not alone, as recently he got a visit from the retired NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones.

On June 25, Coach Prime took to his Instagram account and thanked the former NFL veteran for stopping by. “God is so Good, another 1 of my sons came to see me and make certain I’m straight. He also wanted to fish, so I was his guide today. Thank u, my brother, u gave me energy,” Deion wrote on Instagram.

There was also a little update from his oldest son, Deion Jr, on their family’s YouTube channel, where he wrote, “It’s a beautiful thing: Coach Prime back active, moving around. God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It’s a beautiful thing.” Deion is currently at his Texas estate and recovering along with his sons Deion Jr. and Shilo. While he is still recovering, the responsibility of the Colorado program has been given to the strength coach Andreu Swasey in his absence. The Colorado staff and fans are eagerly waiting for Coach Prime to recover quickly and handle the program before the season starts.