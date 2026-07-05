Deion Sanders Voices Frustration Over Son Shilo’s Legal Troubles Amid Bankruptcy Case: “Can’t Be in Court for 15 Years”

The former Colorado safety, Shilo Sanders, has spent years battling a legal case that dates back nearly a decade, making the courtroom saga an unavoidable part of the Sanders family’s life. Although they rarely address the issue publicly, Deion Sanders recently broke his silence, remarking on the frustration he feels as a father, using his trademark sense of humor to make a lighthearted remark

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“Hey, they’ve got to stop this man,” Deion Sanders said in a video posted June 29 on the Well Off Media channel. “You can’t be in court for 15 years. It’s not possible. Shilo has a baby, they gonna serve the baby, ‘You have a court date.”

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The entire interaction took place at the Texas estate of Coach Prime. They were discussing which of Deion Sanders’ children would be the next to have a child. Coach Prime threw a sarcastic punch at his son, Shilo.

The conversation between the family might seem like it is not a panic situation, but in reality, Shilo is involved in a high-stakes, multi-front legal battle primarily revolving around his bankruptcy filing and a multi-million-dollar judgment.

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In 2015, while in high school, Shilo allegedly assaulted campus security guard John Darjean, who was attempting to confiscate his phone. The tussle between the two allegedly resulted in severe injuries to Darjean, including damage to his cervical spine.

Shilo was summoned to the district court in Dallas County, Texas, but he failed to appear. The Texas court issued a default judgment of $11.89 million against Shilo. When Darjean tried to collect the judgment amount, Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection to erase the debt.

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Shilo stated that his actions were purely out of self-defense. A highly anticipated trial is scheduled for August 31, 2026, to determine whether the $11.89 million debt can be legally discharged under Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If the court rules against him, he could be ordered to pay the amount to the aggrieved party. Coach Prime is frustrated by the slow, delayed process, which should have been completed long ago. “It’s a lot of money if something goes wrong,” Coach Prime said.

Deion Sanders is always standing up for his son

Coach Prime might be a tough coach, but as a father, he always stands by his kids no matter what the ordeal. When Shilo was sued, Sanders publicly declared that Shilo was being sued for “something he didn’t do.” He has also said that it wasn’t an unprovoked action but an act of self-defense by a high school kid.

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Sanders has also shut down questions journalists asked about Shilo’s financial disclosures and bankruptcy status. During an interview, Sanders also slammed a USA TODAY reporter and told him to do his homework on the case before making any allegations.

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While he always supports his kids, he also stands by his morals and ethics. Shilo was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after throwing a punch during a preseason game. Although Sanders did not release a public statement, he posted an emotional message assuring fans that “all of my kids are going to be straight, with or without football.”