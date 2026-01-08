Deion Sanders Vows Not to Repeat Major Colorado Mistake That Cost Them Big Last Season

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deion Sanders’ Colorado program took its hits in 2025, and the fallout was brutal once the transfer portal opened. About 30 players entered the portal, and Sanders didn’t sugarcoat it, saying some guys simply “didn’t want to play the game” and “didn’t love football.” Now, Colorado is reloading again with a big transfer class for 2026, but this time, Prime is making it clear he won’t repeat the same mistakes with the new group.

“First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I’m hands-on with everything right now,” Coach Prime said on the January 8th episode of Thee Pregame Network. “Everything, like every kid I’ve watched on tape and have picked them, have selected them to come in myself, and know all his attributes inundated on.”

Colorado’s coach claims to have changed his approach and has adopted a revamped approach with more involvement while recruiting. He admitted his past mistakes regarding player fit, vowing to have morning staff meetings to re-evaluate the recruits’ attributes, family, and culture.

“We have meetings every morning, staff meetings every morning about all that to make sure we’re able to service the kids properly, as well as making certain that they fit,” Sanders added. “They gotta fit. Yeah, because I think that’s some of the mistakes that were made a year ago, everybody didn’t fit.”

A 3–9 finish and a last-place spot in the Big 12 came as a massive letdown after what looked like a promising season before. Just about everything that could go wrong did. The offense never found its rhythm, cycling through multiple quarterbacks and finishing a brutal 110th nationally in total offense. Poor play-calling and what many described as a “stale” scheme under former OC Pat Shurmur only made things worse for the players.

The defense wasn’t of much help. The unit gave up 425.7 yards per game, ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense. Quarterback Kaidon Salter even pointed to a “lack of leadership” inside the locker room. And he’s now among the players who decided to move on. Coach Prime hinted that deeper issues were at play, too. He cited a lack of personal accountability and a culture that wasn’t demanding enough. His vision is clear: a cutthroat environment where players feel the pressure to perform every day and, as he put it, “fear for their jobs.”

Then there’s the money factor. Sanders has been very open about it, repeatedly saying the “number one reason people leave is money.” Programs with deep pockets and powerful NIL collectives can simply outbid others. As of January 8, the Buffaloes have already brought in 20 transfer players to stabilize the roster. The 3-9 record may have been underwhelming for Colorado, but for Sanders, one player stood out with impressive performances.

Travis Hunter did his part for Colorado

After a season like that, Coach Prime isn’t exactly the type to forget his first transfer of 2026. That honor goes to Kam Perry, the standout wide receiver from Miami (OH). Perry is expected to step right in as the primary slot option in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense, catching passes from quarterback Julian Lewis.

His move to Boulder came with a little help from a familiar name. Colorado legend Travis Hunter played a role in sealing the deal, giving Perry a call during his campus visit. Perry later shared the story on DNVR Buffs, talking about how that conversation helped sell him on Colorado.

“Trav and I played seven-on-seven together with Cam Newton’s team. When I posted that I was at Boulder, that was probably the first person to call me,” Perry said. “I had previously talked to LaJohntay (Wester) a couple of weeks ago.”

Perry was asked what Hunter told Perry when he made the call to him.

“Sko Buffs, baby, I’m pretty sure they’re going to be very happy to hear I’m going to be playing in Boulder,” Perry said.

In many ways, it felt like Hunter passing the offensive torch. Over four seasons, Perry hauled in 56 catches for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns, showing he can stretch the field and make plays when called upon. He enters the program as a three-star transfer, according to 247Sports, but clearly with a chance to make an immediate impact.