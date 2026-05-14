Deion Sanders Vows to “Baptize” 6x Pro Bowler With 8 Toes & Makes Undeniable Offer

Even after hanging up their cleats, one thing Deion Sanders loves is to pull Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s legs, and he is back at it. While taking playful shots at Ocho, Coach Prime also hinted at a joint practice session. The two don’t share the classic dynamic between a cornerback and receivers; rather, they cherish a bond of love and respect.

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“@ochocinco I got a GREAT idea because I love your receiver camp! I can have a corner camp when you have your rec camp & we get down & see what’s what & who’s who! Let’s start with us. I will still baptize u with 8! And you know what I mean! It’s ALWAYS on-site. Pray about it!” read the post by Sanders.

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The former NFL WR first crossed paths with Deion when he was an emerging star with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Deion was wrapping up his career as a pro player with the Baltimore Ravens. The friendship that bloomed in the NFL of 2005 has lasted for over two decades now. Chad did not waste any time in giving Coach Prime an answer to his proposal.

“I love you, boss man, & would love a WR/DB joint camp, my last baptism is starting to wear off so you can get these 1 on 1’s, I’m always open,” read the post by Chad.

While Sanders’ primary goal was to give his players better practice reps, you may wonder why he pushed for a rematch in the first place.

Coach Prime asked for a rematch to redeem himself after Ocho made a comment during an episode of the Nightcap podcast. During a discussion on Travis Hunter between the two, “The kind of teacher I am… I’ll come out there, route Travis up, and then I’ll lock him up,” Ocho said.

Sanders responded, “What if I get mad that you routed Travis up, and I put my cleats on?” Then came the reason for this rematch, as even Chad is no less for hitting Sanders with deadly comebacks. “You can’t do anything with 8 toes.”

Coach Prime lost two of his toes due to blood clots and heavy complications, leading to amputation to save his leg. It was not the first nor the last time the two engaged in healthy banter. When asked if Sanders would hire Chad as a coach during an episode of the Nightcap podcast, Coach Prime had a snarky answer.

“I wouldn’t hire Ocho as a ‘real coach’ because Johnson can’t handle the 18-hour grind that comes with the job,” and Chad took the comment in stride.

How did the friendship bloom between Coach Prime and Chad “Ocho”?

Just like Coach Prime, Ocho loved entertaining during his NFL playing days. And it wasn’t just with his plays on the field. His touchdown celebrations became iconic, and despite the league fining him on various instances, Ocho found innovative ways to entertain. Maybe that was why Deion Sanders was fond of the wide receiver. The two shared a passion for football, but these two friends are also true survivors, as both have battled health issues in the past year.

Chad Ochocinco has had health complications throughout his career, with vision in only one eye. After clocking 11000 yards for Cincinnati, he only now disclosed that he’s been playing “20/90 in my right eye since 1995.” But to rectify this serious condition, he pleaded via a post on X.

“Dear @BascomPalmerEye, My name is Chad. I’ve only had vision in one eye after a procedure back in 1994. I would love for you guys to correct my vision & remove a cataract so I can make use of both eyes for a change, so I can stop wearing shades indoors. Thank you.

Luckily, Coach Prime has made a successful recovery and is returning to his old self. If this camp actually happens, it won’t be just another photo-op featuring two football legends. Both Sanders and Johnson built their careers on elite technique and high football IQ, so a joint session between a lockdown corner and one of the game’s smoothest route runners would be a spectacle for any football fan.