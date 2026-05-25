Deion Sanders Warns to Cut Off Daughter’s Trust Fund as She Puts Family’s Reality in Public

Time and again, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shows up as the fun dad roasting his own kids on social media. This time, the target is his youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, who graduated earlier this month from Alabama A&M. And while the internet was busy admiring her latest Instagram post, her father had only one concern.

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When Shelomi Sanders posted a series of glamorous vacation photos on Instagram, Deion Sanders immediately dropped a warning.

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“Don’t get yo Trust fund cut off!” he commented.

What triggered that reply? Well, the three photos Shelomi posted showed her confidently posing on a boat in a light pink bikini with matching bottoms. She had black-and-white checkered shorts hanging low on her hips, layered jewelry, bracelets, rings, and a visible ribcage tattoo. Her fourth slide simply read, “I am the cherry on top.”

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That was enough for Deion Sanders to enter the comments section like any overprotective father. Now, in a normal celebrity family, that probably would’ve been the end of it. But in the Sanders family, nobody ever lets a joke slide.

“Now we BOTH know I don’t have one,” Shelomi fired back, revealing the family’s trust fund reality in public.

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Then it was followed by a back-and-forth between father and daughter.

“Because I don’t TRUST U!” Deion replied.

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“And I never had no FUN,” Shelomi answered back.

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What made the moment stand out was that just three hours before Shelomi’s post, her mother, Pilar Sanders, had uploaded a bikini post with her daughter captioned, “Twinning.”

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To many people watching online, Deion’s comment felt less like a joke and more like a warning: “Watch what you post, or money and support could be taken away.” Even though he and his kids have used the same “trust fund” line for years, saying it in public under a sexy beach photo makes it feel sharper. It is one of those moments where a father’s playful line sounds like a real threat, especially when it pops up under a daughter’s first big glamorous vacation post after graduation.

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Still, the exchange between Deion Sanders and his daughter shows how his kids know how to play along with their father’s personality without getting swallowed by it. Shelomi has especially carved her own lane despite constantly being attached to the “Coach Prime’s daughter” label. Her basketball journey proves that.

Shelomi started at Jackson State when Deion Sanders coached there, followed him to Colorado, then eventually transferred to Alabama A&M, searching for more playing time and opportunity. Her dad didn’t approve of that move initially. But it showed she didn’t want to just exist under her father’s spotlight. But now, she’s headed back to Colorado for her final season after committing on April 11 to Colorado State.

Deion Sanders was more than thrilled about her was returning closer to home.

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“My babygirl’s going to be close to me,” he told reporters back on April 7. “I’m happy she’s going to spend her last year of basketball in the state of Colorado, somewhere. I’m elated about that. She made a tremendous decision, I’m proud of her… I try my best to really be the greatest father that ever walked with their toes,” he said. “My kids are everything to me. I try my best to give them the type of attention and time and affection, protection and correction, that they may need and want.”

Coming back to the present, if this “trust fund” joke sounded familiar, that’s because it also happened to two of his sons before.

Deion Sanders has been running the same joke for years

Back in October, Shilo Sanders became the next victim of the famous Sanders trust-fund comedy routine. During a YouTube appearance at Gatorland in Orlando with influencer Danny Duncan, he joked while looking at protective equipment.

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“I just got cut from the NFL,” he said. “So I’m not trying to spend that much. I’m still waiting on my trust fund from my dad.”

Naturally, Deion Sanders had an immediate response.

“What did I tell you about your trust fund?” he asked. “I never trusted you, and we never had fun. I hate to tell you, son, but I had to do it, though.”

This routine actually dates back over a decade. In 2015, Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted about loving “hood doughnuts,” saying if his doughnuts didn’t arrive in a plain white box, he didn’t want them. Deion Sanders immediately jumped in.

“You’re a Huxtable with a million $ trust fund stop the hood stuff!” he wrote.

His son laughed it off, and Deion Sanders later clarified they were just joking around like always. That’s really the point here. Outsiders sometimes overanalyze these exchanges because the Sanders family does everything publicly. But inside the family, roasting each other relentlessly is their love language.

And Shelomi, more than anyone lately, seems to understand how to balance all of it. She can post glamorous photos, joke with her father in front of millions, transfer schools, and still somehow end up as the family’s peacemaker.