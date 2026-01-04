Deion Sanders Welcomes Good Transfer Portal News Amidst Multiple Exits

After hemorrhaging 30 players to the portal and losing star WR Omarion Miller, Colorado’s roster seemed destined for collapse. A total of 30 players entered the transfer portal after an underwhelming 2025 season for the Buffaloes. However, it seems like Deion Sanders’ roster finally has some momentum as we enter 2026, as the head coach engineered a lifeline by snagging Miami’s dynamic receiver to stabilize his decimated team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Colorado just got an early offensive boost just hours after the portal opened. As a former Miami (OH) wide receiver, Kam Perry, who had a breakout year in the MAC, jumps to the Big 12. After Saturday’s visit to Boulder, Perry’s move became definitive as he shared pictures of himself inside Colorado’s Legacy Hall, signaling his deep interest.

Now, Kam Perry becomes Colorado’s first portal addition of the 2026 cycle. His impressive resume brings immediate stability to the WR position. After a quiet 2024, he exploded in the 2025 season, catching 43 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns across 14 games. On top of that, he delivered steady production, recording 75 receiving yards in eight games with four 100-yard games, highlighted by 122 yards on five catches against UNLV. Colorado needed a playmaker like him after they finished averaging 20.9 points per game, ranking 116th nationally and last among Big 12 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he is undersized at 5’9 and 168 pounds, Perry consistently overwhelms defenses with his quick ability to make congested catches. His skill set fits naturally into offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system, where his versatility mirrors a blend of Quentin Gibson and former Buffs standout Jimmy Horn Jr. What even adds up to his recruitment is his big play ability with receptions of 62, 66, 56, 55, and 50 yards across six different games in the 2025 season.

But one thing that the Buffs need to tackle immediately is their quarterback position. Last year, with the three-quarterback rotation between Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis, things went down for the Buffs, and even wide receiver production took a hit. Although Lewis is about to start next season, the team still needs experienced guys after Staub and Salter’s exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders and his staff’s ability to develop top wide receivers is also another factor adding to Perry’s move to Boulder after a disappointing season. He developed a Heisman-winning QB, Travis Hunter, who went No. 2 overall in the NFL draft, joining the Jaguars, and even helped Jimmy Horn Jr. to transition well into the NFL. On top of that, Kam Perry fits perfectly in Sanders’ vision for the transfer portal, too.

“You’re going to do what you’re capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front,” Sanders said. “A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball… We’ve got some youngsters coming into the secondary that I can’t wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we’re gonna get there.” However, with this major addition, Sanders also took a major hit on his defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deion Sanders’ team suffers a massive blow

The Colorado Buffs are going through major portal chaos after facing a tough season. And one of the major setbacks came when their top defensive leader, safety Tawfiq Byard, entered the portal. The worst part? He is now eyeing SEC teams, and as per recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, he is expected to visit Texas A&M and later Tennessee for a multi-day visit, according to reports.

He was one of the most remarkable players in Colorado’s otherwise difficult 2025 season. Tawfiq Byard recorded 58 solo tackles and 79 total tackles with 2 forced fumbles while adding four pass breakups and one interception in the 2025 season. His play earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

What came as a shocker is that, after Colorado’s 24-17 upset win over Iowa State in October, Deion Sanders publicly praised Byard’s leadership and group and how he is committed to the program. “We all gonna stay together. We’re gonna still, like, always stick together as one, no matter how bad adversity or whatever’s going on,” Sanders said. “We’re still gonna be together. We’re gonna still play as one. And, man, we just gonna do our thing.”

Well, those words did not age well for Sanders as a dreadful season with a 1-8 Big 12 finish may have changed Byard’s opinion. The place that he once chose, coming from USF for spotlight and national recognition, has turned into a team looking for relevance. Now, let’s wait and see whether Deion Sanders can fill those spots in time for the coming season or not.