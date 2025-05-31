Deion Sanders’s Powerful Message on Travis Hunter’s Jacksonville Move After Liam Coen’s Final Verdict on Two-Way Position

Deion Sanders doesn’t just talk the talk—he walks it like a proud father on a mission. Whether it’s lifting up Jimmy Horn Jr. after his father’s incarceration or holding the locker room together with conviction and culture, Coach Prime leads with more than just a whistle—he leads with heart. And with Travis Hunter, it’s more than coaching. It’s personal. From day one, Sanders has hyped Hunter more than even his own sons. He stood with him through every storm, be it on the field or off. No wonder people call Hunter his “fourth son.” From Jackson State to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the journey wasn’t just a career arc—it was a dream fulfilled. And no one feels more at peace about it than the man who saw it coming from the start.

Just when Travis Hunter should’ve been celebrating the biggest moment of his life—his Heisman win—it turned into a storm of negativity. Online trolls went after his wife, Leanna Lenne, for not standing during his big moment. What should’ve been his highlight became an emotional low point. And worse? His NFL dreams suddenly felt like they were slipping. But when everything seemed to be crumbling, Deion Sanders stood firm. “I want you to know this in front of everybody. You know we love you; we got you. We appreciate you. You are him,” Sanders told Hunter, reminding him that he wasn’t alone.

And just like that, the next chapter began—with Travis Hunter going second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coincidence? Or just another case of Prime’s belief becoming reality?

That’s exactly what Deion Sanders revealed on the Say What Needs to Be Said podcast while reflecting on the dream he and Travis shared. It’s like the two-way star actually made his move to the pros happen. Remember how just days before the draft, he was looking for houses on Zillow in Jacksonville? For the Buffaloes’ head coach, Hunter’s success has always seemed perfectly planned out. “Everything we talked about, everything we planned, it happened…I’m talking about a script. Before he even committed as a son, I said, ‘if you just do this, this is what’s gonna happen.'”

He added, “You would have been a pro but not a Heisman trophy winner. You’d have been this but not that. So it’s time for us to make a change. And several of my young men went with me from Jackson, man, but it was for moments like that, man. Like, you know, the second pick in the whole draft and had everything going like it was supposed to—would have had two top 10 or top five picks.” No filters, no fluff—just a man backing his players like family.

People often catch the light-hearted banter between Hunter and Sanders—like when Hunter sneaks off with Prime’s shoe collection—but behind the laughs is a powerful journey. And it wasn’t always sunshine between them. “When I first talked to him, I was like, ‘I don’t care who he is; I don’t want to go there,’” Travis Hunter once said, recalling Sanders’ early recruitment pitch. “But as I talked to him more, it was like, ‘Oh, this might be the place I want to go. He’s more than just a coach; he’s a father,’” he added.

That shift—from skepticism to deep trust—has shaped Hunter’s entire career. And Sanders, once the NFL’s ultimate two-way threat, sees a bit of himself in Hunter. Deion played both receiver and cornerback back in the day, even suiting up as a wideout for the Cowboys in ’96. Hunter’s journey is starting to mirror that rare versatility. It’s no wonder comparisons have been drawn to legends like Chuck Bednarik, Roy Green, and Charles Woodson. But betting on a two-way player at the NFL level? That’s risky. And the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t taking it lightly.

Jaguars Coach Liam Coen sets the boundary for Travis Hunter

If there’s one thing to know about Travis Hunter, it’s that he lives to play both ways. Offense, defense—he wants it all. But head coach Liam Coen isn’t ready to let that happen all at once. Playing on both sides in the NFL isn’t just hard—it’s almost unheard of. That’s why Coen is being smart. Hunter won’t be playing both sides of the ball in the same practice session. The plan? Rotate him between roles carefully so he doesn’t burn out.

This isn’t new advice either. Cam Newton warned Hunter about this exact scenario. Newton has repeatedly emphasized how draining a two-way role can be—even for elite athletes. “Let him play [both sides]. And then if he struggles, have a realization to say, ‘Hey, even though your competitiveness wants you to play two ways, you’re not helping us… You’re becoming a liability,’” Newton once said. Honest, blunt, and probably what Hunter needs to hear.

Hunter, of course, is still committed to proving himself in both roles. But Coen isn’t letting emotions steer the ship. “In season, he’s going to probably have to, just because it’s the way practices are kind of organized,” Coen explained. “He’s definitely going to have to do that. I envision maybe a third-down day in the season where he’s playing receiver, but he’s also going to have to go get some reps on defense and be able to do some of those things. It will come up, absolutely,” Coen said.

So, the dream isn’t dead—it’s just on hold. The Jaguars want Hunter to succeed, but they also want to be careful. Coen even acknowledged the mental toll it would take if they threw him into everything too soon. “He’s getting a lot of the mental, and it would probably be unfair to put him out on the grass and do both and ask him to go do that and see success.”

That’s fair. Because as special as Hunter is, the NFL is a different beast. Still, it’s not like he hasn’t proven himself. Last season in college, he stacked up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he logged 25 solo tackles. That kind of production doesn’t happen by accident.

Coen’s current strategy is clear: don’t overload Hunter early. Let him master each role separately. When the season hits full swing, yes—he’ll have to play both ways. But for now? One step at a time. This isn’t about limiting his potential—it’s about maximizing it long-term.

And that’s where the real challenge begins. Hunter’s used to going all in. He thrives on high-pressure, high-volume situations. But the Jaguars are teaching him how to pace, how to plan, and how to prolong his career. As questions arise about whether he can handle 100+ snaps in a pro game, the Jaguars are saying, Let’s not find out the hard way.