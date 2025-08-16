Deiondra Sanders Admits Motherhood Nearly Cost Her Big After Major Life Update: ‘I Was Really Going Through It’

The Sanders clan just got a new reason to party: the youngest Sanders, Snow, just turned one, and mama Deiondra Sanders could not be happier. It’s been a wild ride of a year for the influencer, but Snow was her silver lining. She’s watched him grow into the superstar he is already among fans, and the journey has only just begun. But despite her happiness, she also has a lot of battle scars on the inside.

“I really feel like my son is really going to teach me true love. And that’s something that I’ve always really wanted,” Deiondra said in an August 14 episode of Heir Time. The influencer welcomed Snow to the world last August, but it hasn’t been an easy journey for Deiondra since then. She already had a difficult pregnancy and saw her relationship with Jacquees break down terribly. Postpartum depression is something Deiondra has dedicated herself to ever since Snow was born, helping and educating the world about a condition that affects almost every other new mom.

“Postpartum is real,” she said on the podcast. “Like, I never really knew it was real till I was going through it. Even when Snow was born, I felt like, should I be happier? Should I be feeling differently right now? Why do I feel like not myself? I could have everybody helping me, and it’s like, why do I feel alone? No one really understand what I’m going through,” Deiondra added. The influencer has always been candid about her experience with postpartum depression. It’s a condition that affects about 1 in 7 new moms, per the Cleveland Clinic.

“I was really going through it. Even after he was born, I feel like it took me a long time to kind of connect with my son because of that. I would literally pray and ask God, should I be feeling differently right now? Why am I not as happy as most moms are?” Deiondra Sanders shared. Based on her social media presence, it’s difficult to figure out how she navigated this dark time. Deiondra wants to convey to new and struggling moms that the priority is to stay strong. Motherhood changed her life forever, and Snow is now her pride and joy.

While Deiondra was carrying Snow, she went through 4 myomectomies, was diagnosed with placenta accreta, and was even close to miscarrying. All of those struggles are bound to take a toll on a woman–Deiondra braved all of that, and still continues to sport a smile. And earlier this year, she went through an ugly breakup with Jacquees, which in turn got her more criticism online. While Deiondra marked one whole year of being a mother, the picture behind the scenes has been far from perfect.

Deiondra Sanders opens up about the relationship breakdown with Jacquees

Snow was born just one month after Jacquees and Deiondra got engaged. In the podcast, she confirmed on a sad note that her relationship was long broken before it ultimately saw its end. When host Reginae Carter asked her what about Jacquees attracted her towards him, she said, “My son.” “Before I knew I was pregnant, I had broken up with him,” she clarified further, which means it was never a fairytale for Deiondra. But she still tried hard for the sake of her Snow.

“I really wanted my family to work… I really kept trying and trying and trying, because I wanted my family to work. [Because] I wanted that two-parent household. I wanted to grow up where my son, you know, has mommy and daddy and that stuff. So it was like, I really kept trying because of my son,” Deiondra explained further about how bad things were. Her very public expression of her thoughts about Jacquees and his rumored relationship with co-artist DeJ Loaf took the internet by storm.

She also admitted on the podcast that co-parenting has been “difficult.” Though Jacquees has also stepped up to be Snow’s father, Deiondra has been through far worse. It’s not easy being a single parent, raising a child this young all alone. But she still looks ahead to this journey, which is only going to bring a lot more moments for her to cherish.